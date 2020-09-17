The daily gossip: Ashley Tisdale announces pregnancy, the ACMs ended in a tie, and more

The ACMs ended in ... a tie?

2020 hasn't lost its ability to surprise us, as last night's Academy of Country Music Awards concluded with a tie for entertainer of the year for first time ever. Despite the award's title containing the singular "entertainer," it went to both Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood. "What is happening right now," a bewildered Rhett asked upon taking the stage, while Underwood was all of us when she declared, "2020, man." Rhett on Thursday told Today this was the "most surreal moment of my life." We bet, although at least this was a stunning dual awards show finish that wasn't too painfully awkward and depressing for one of the parties — just ask the La La Land folks about that feeling. [The Associated Press, People]