The daily gossip: Ashley Tisdale announces pregnancy, the ACMs ended in a tie, and more
1.
Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first baby
Here and now it's time for celebration. Ashley Tisdale announced on Thursday she's expecting her first child with husband Christopher French, revealing the news by way of an Instagram post. Photos of Tisdale and French together showed her baby bump, although in a real drop-the-mic moment, the announcement had no caption. The post was quickly flooded with comments from celebrities freaking out, with Vanessa Hudgens writing "just the freaking cutest," Lea Michele saying "you're going to be the best mama," and Emma Roberts offering not one but three heart-eyes emojis. Let's all take a moment to wish them and their child a sweet — or should we say suite — life. [People, Instagram]
2.
The ACMs ended in ... a tie?
2020 hasn't lost its ability to surprise us, as last night's Academy of Country Music Awards concluded with a tie for entertainer of the year for first time ever. Despite the award's title containing the singular "entertainer," it went to both Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood. "What is happening right now," a bewildered Rhett asked upon taking the stage, while Underwood was all of us when she declared, "2020, man." Rhett on Thursday told Today this was the "most surreal moment of my life." We bet, although at least this was a stunning dual awards show finish that wasn't too painfully awkward and depressing for one of the parties — just ask the La La Land folks about that feeling. [The Associated Press, People]
3.
Millie Bobby Brown hopes to inspire a haircut as iconic as the 'Rachel'
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has been binge-watching Friends during the coronavirus pandemic, and revealed to W Magazine that Jennifer Aniston's character, the iconic Rachel Green, is her favorite. "After all, she has a hairstyle named after her. I dream of people saying, 'I want the Eleven! Or the Enola!' I want my own hairstyle," she said. A trend she doesn't want the public to pick up from her portrayal of Enola in Enola Holmes is wearing a corset. At first, she thought it was cool, she admitted. "But then I had to wear it while doing stunts, and I'd ask my costar Helena Bonham Carter, who has worn many corsets, 'Why can't I breathe?' I hope corsets never come back in style." [W Magazine]
4.
Even John David Washington moved back in with his parents during lockdown
Like many young adults, John David Washington moved back into his childhood bedroom for a portion of the coronavirus lockdown. The Tenet star revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that it was the longest stretch of time he's spent living with his parents — yes, Denzel and Pauletta Washington — since he left for college. Unlike many young adults who may have come home to find high school memorabilia or that their rooms had been completely transformed, Washington was reunited with his prized possession: Jordans signed by Michael Jordan. But he can keep his relatability card — he said his old action figures and posters were there, too. [E! Online]
5.
Martha Stewart is loving quarantine
Well, at least someone is doing well in quarantine. Martha Stewart, according to a Thursday New York Times profile, is currently "blissed out on CBD" while apparently loving quarantine on her 153-acre farm. Her days consist of activities such as riding horses, drinking occasional "Martha-ritas," and wandering about to "greet her many" farm animals, in addition to working on her blog and HGTV show. "I have absolutely zero complaints about quarantine," Stewart said, also describing how she has "lost a lot of weight" and how "my skin looks really good." It makes sense, as when it comes to being trapped in one place for an extended period of time, this isn't Stewart's first rodeo. [The New York Times]