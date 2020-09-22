The daily gossip: Bruce Springsteen is a guitar monogamist, Ellen DeGeneres' apology was not exactly accepted, and more

Bruce Springsteen wrote his entire new album on a guitar given to him by a fan

Bruce Springsteen revealed to Rolling Stone that he wrote his entire new album, Letter to You, using a guitar that a fan gave him as a present. "I said, 'Geez, you know, thanks,'" the Boss said, recounting getting the instrument after one of his Springsteen on Broadway shows. "And I just took a quick glance at it and it looked like a nice guitar, so I jumped in the car with it … All the songs from the album came out of it." Presumably Springsteen hasn't broken the news yet to his beloved Fender electric guitar, which he's played for 40 years. "Unlike most rock stars who go through instruments as quickly as they do groupies, Springsteen has been a monogamist in this area," Men's Journal explains. [Rolling Stone, Men's Journal]