'inappropriate'
Ellen DeGeneres' apology blasted by current and former employees

12:08 p.m.
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres attends the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 21, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres' apology evidently didn't go over well with a number of her current and former employees.

For the first time on her show, DeGeneres addressed allegations of a toxic workplace environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. In her opening monologue, she said she's "so sorry to the people who were affected" and that she takes "responsibility for what happens at my show." But BuzzFeed News spoke to current and former employees who criticized DeGeneres' response and raised objections to her making numerous jokes during the apology; she opened the monologue by asking her audience how their summer was and sarcastically adding, "Mine was great. Super terrific!"

"When she said,' Oh, my summer was great' and that was supposed to be funny I thought, 'It's funny that you had a rough summer because everyone was calling out all of the allegations of your toxic work environment and now you're the one suffering?'" a former employee told BuzzFeed.

DeGeneres also said it's "tricky" to be known as "the be kind lady" and joked, "If anybody's thinking of changing their title or giving yourself a nickname, do not go with 'the be kind lady.' Don't do it."

"Not only did Ellen turn my trauma, turn our traumas, into a joke, she somehow managed to make this about her," a former employee told BuzzFeed.

A current employee also criticized DeGeneres for making "inappropriate jokes" during the apology, and a former employee said, "When you're talking about people who have accused her leadership of the seriousness of sexual misconduct, I don't think it's appropriate to have jokes in the monologue." A former employee also said, "There's nothing wrong with being the 'be kind' lady if you're actually true to your word." Read more at BuzzFeed News. Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court vacancy
Why Romney's Supreme Court decision isn't surprising

12:02 p.m.

There was speculation that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) would split with his party and reject a confirmation vote for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the November election, but several analysts aren't surprised that he ended up supporting moving forward. That's because Romney's preference for a conservative-leaning high court takes precedent over his "disdain" for Trump, The New York Times' Carl Hulse argues.

Politico's Tim Alberta concurred, noting that Romney likely still expects and even hopes Trump will lose to his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, in November. Alberta also suspects Romney senses the Democrats will "dominate" Congress for some time, leaving the Supreme Court as the only branch of government to maintain conservative power.

That said, there was a little more confusion surrounding Romney's explanation for his decision. The senator said Democrats "have gotten used to having a liberal court" — which several observers pointed out was inaccurate, at least in terms of the legal ideologies of the sitting justices — and that a center-right court is appropriate for a "nation that is, if you will, center-right." But Alberta and The Daily Beast's Sam Stein agreed that Romney's interpretation of where the country stands politically is off the mark. Tim O'Donnell

climate change is happening
Countries are spending billions to revive fossil fuel industries that collapsed during the pandemic

11:19 a.m.
Coal plant.
George Frey/Getty Images

When fossil fuel industries collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic, governments around the world could've used it as an opportunity to transition to renewable energy sources. Instead, they've poured billions of dollars into saving polluting industries instead of meeting their pledges to massively cut greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change, CNN reports.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the collapse of fossil fuel industries around the world: Oil famously tanked below $0 a barrel in April, while coal companies were projected to "never recover" from pandemic losses. But several global economies are doing their best to make sure that doesn't happen.

In Poland, for example, the government bought up $35 million in unwanted coal to help that struggling industry, CNN reports. The EU as a whole originally planned to tie its $2 trillion coronavirus relief package with its pledge for carbon neutrality, but Poland was able to wiggle its way out of that deal, and the EU only ended up putting 30 percent of the relief funds toward the climate. Canada funneled $1.1 billion into a new oil pipeline, while Australia is quickly building a new coal mine and India is opening dozens more, all under the guise of helping the economy recover from COVID-19.

All of these contradictory moves come as countries claim they're committed to the Paris Climate Agreement and other goals for cutting emissions to avoid devastating climate change. But while emissions did reduce a bit while coronavirus lockdowns were in place, they won't help the climate in the long term, and are still far from the levels of climate action the world needs to avoid absolute catastrophe, data from the Climate Action Tracker reveals. Read more at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

director
Putin is 'probably directing' Russian influence operation to denigrate Biden, CIA assessment reportedly says

10:38 a.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a teleconference meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation, at his Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow on September 19, 2020.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

A top-secret CIA assessment reportedly concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "probably" directing influence operations to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The reported CIA assessment was detailed Tuesday by The Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, who quotes it as saying, "We assess that President Vladimir Putin and the senior most Russian officials are aware of and probably directing Russia's influence operations aimed at denigrating the former U.S. Vice President, supporting the U.S. president and fueling public discord ahead of the U.S. election in November."

This assessment was reportedly published on Aug. 31 in "an internal, highly classified" report and was compiled "with input from the National Security Agency and the FBI" using information from "public, unclassified and classified intelligence sources." The assessment reportedly includes details on efforts by Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who was previously sanctioned by the Treasury Department for aiding a Russian "attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election."

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said in August that Russia was "using a range of measures to primarily denigrate" Biden and that "some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television." However, CNN notes that U.S. intelligence agencies had not provided "any assessment" on the possible involvement of Putin. Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court vacancy
Romney will consider Supreme Court nominee if vote occurs before election

10:23 a.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Tuesday added his name to the growing list of Republican senators who have confirmed they will consider President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court even if the vote occurs before the November election.

Romney, who is not considered an ally of Trump, was seen as one of the GOP lawmakers who could potentially join Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in breaking with the party on the grounds that 2020 is an election year. Collins and Murkowski based their decisions on the fact that the Republican-led Senate blocked then-President Barack Obama's nominee in 2016 because it was too close to that year's election. Murkowski explained she believes "the same standard" must apply this time around.

As it turns out, Romney will indeed support a vote, arguing that precedent calls for it. Like other Republicans, he pointed to the fact that, historically, the Senate confirms its own party's nominee in an election year and holds out when the president hails from the opposing faction. Many observers have argued Republicans did not make that distinction in 2016, although Romney himself was not a senator at the time. Tim O'Donnell

covid complications
Children will likely have to wait until the next school year to get coronavirus vaccines

9:58 a.m.
Coronavirus vaccine candidates.
NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

A number of COVID-19 vaccines are on their way — but only for adults.

Several coronavirus vaccines are under development in the U.S., and many of them are undergoing human trials with the hopes of knowing their effectiveness by the end of 2020 or early next year. But those trials only involve adults, so they can't determine the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines when they're used on children. So while American adults are expected to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by next summer, children won't get theirs until the 2021 school year. The New York Times reports.

As the Times describes, "many vaccines — including ones for measles, polio, and tetanus — were designed from the outset to be given to children." Developers usually start testing those vaccines on adults, and then if they show no serious side effects, work their way down to younger ages and adjust dosages along the way.

Coronavirus vaccine developers were expected to follow this same process, especially after many adult trials over the summer showed no serious side effects. "But that did not happen. And with autumn around the corner, that still hasn’t happened," the Times writes. At this point, it may take up to a year to get coronavirus vaccines prepared for children. Read more about the COVID-19 vaccine development process at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

good health
The 'healthiest communities' in the U.S. have had significantly lower coronavirus infections, report shows

9:58 a.m.
Los Alamos, New Mexico.
iStock.

U.S. News & World Report and the Aetna Foundation are out with the annual ranking of the healthiest communities in the United States. Los Alamos County, New Mexico, topped the list followed by last year's winner Douglas County, Colorado (communities in Colorado held seven of the top 10 spots). But one of the more striking, if not entirely surprising, aspects of the rankings is the correlation they showed between community health and lower coronavirus infection rates.

Los Alamos County, Stat News points out, has had one of the 100 lowest infection rates in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year. Additionally, the survey included 3,000 communities across the country, and the 500 that were deemed the healthiest have had an overall coronavirus case rate that was 40 percent lower than the other 2,500 communities.

There are likely other factors — perhaps adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines — that may have contributed to lower case numbers, since underlying health conditions are seemingly tied to the severity of COVID-19 infections, rather than making people more vulnerable to contracting the virus. But the study, which uses metrics like access to health care, food availability, and housing affordability, does strongly suggest there's a link between population health and smaller coronavirus outbreaks. See the full rankings at U.S. News and World Report and read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Boris Johnson announces new coronavirus restrictions that could be in place for 'perhaps 6 months'

9:26 a.m.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 22, 2020.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is implementing new COVID-19 restrictions, and he says "we should assume" they'll extend into 2021.

Johnson on Tuesday said "we must take action to suppress the disease" after the United Kingdom has seen its number of daily COVID-19 cases rise, which he noted is not "merely a function of more testing." The British government on Monday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since May with 4,300 infections, and government scientists warned that without new steps, that number could rise to 49,000, The Associated Press reports.

"We always knew that while we might have driven the virus into retreat, the prospect of a second wave was real, and I'm sorry to say that, as in Spain and France and many other countries, we've reached a perilous turning point," Johnson said.

Beginning on Thursday, pubs, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality venues must close at 10 p.m. Additionally, weddings will be restricted to 15 people, face masks will be required in taxis and among retail staff, and those who can work from home are being asked to do so. The U.K.'s plan to reopen "business conferences, exhibitions, and large sporting events" starting on Oct. 1 will also be halted.

"We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments, new forms of mass testing," Johnson said. "But unless we palpably make progress, we should assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months."

While Johnson said the U.K. is not returning to "the full lockdown of March," he warned that if the new steps do not bring the coronavirus R number below one, then "significantly greater restrictions" could be implemented. Brendan Morrow

