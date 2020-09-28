The daily gossip: Sienna Miller shares an amazing story about Chadwick Boseman, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara name their son River, and more
1.
Chadwick Boseman took a salary cut to ensure co-star Sienna Miller was fairly paid
Hollywood actresses frequently get paid significantly less than their male co-stars, but the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman refused to let sexism slide on his watch. Sienna Miller, who starred in last year's 21 Bridges alongside Boseman, told Empire that the actor took a pay cut to ensure she got paid what was fair. "I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," Miller recounted, adding that "Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for." As she explained, "It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced … There was no showiness, it was, 'Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.'" [Empire]
2.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara reportedly named their 1st child River
Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée, Rooney Mara, have reportedly welcomed their first child, naming him River in a moving tribute to Phoenix's late brother. Though Phoenix and Mara haven't confirmed the news personally, director Victor Kossakovsky, who worked with Phoenix on the documentary Gunda, spilled the beans at the Zurich Film Festival, saying the Joker star "just got a baby by the way. A beautiful son called River." Phoenix's brother, River Phoenix, died at 23 of a drug overdose. When Joaquin Phoenix took home the Oscar for Best Actor earlier this year for his performance in Joker, he honored his late brother in an emotional speech. "When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric," Phoenix said. "He said, 'run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.'" [People, The Week]
3.
Rihanna shuts down commenter who thinks you only need to wear sunscreen in the summer
The patron saint of skin goals — that being Rihanna, obviously — obliterated a commenter who took issue with the singer and Fenty Beauty owner liberally applying sunscreen even as the weather starts to turn colder. On Sunday night, RiRi had shared a photo of herself with her cheeks and nose smudged with a Fenty sunscreen, writing, "just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it!" One person was apparently quite offended by this display of proper sun protection, and wrote in reply: "It's winter now." Rihanna quickly set them straight, replying: "It's the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think SPF is seasonal! But continue." The queen has spoken! [Just Jared, Instagtam]
4.
Max Ehrich begs for Demi Lovato's forgiveness after claiming he learned about their breakup via 'a tabloid'
The story about Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's breakup keeps getting messier and messier. Last week, People reported that the couple called off their engagement after two months to "focus on their respective careers." But that was apparently news to Ehrich, who claimed in a since-deleted Instagram Story that he'd found out about the split "through a tabloid." When People disputed Ehrich's claim, with a source insisting "Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over," he doubled-down, pleading for Lovato's attention. "To this moment … we haven't spoken over the phone … we haven't even officially ended anything to each other, literally," he wrote, adding separately on Facebook, "Forgive me and come back to me please." Demi, meanwhile, has been posting about watching UFC and eating Taco Bell. [Page Six, BuzzFeed News]
5.
Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey teases OnlyFans account with some casual nude guitar playing
Awoooo! On Monday, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey announced he is joining OnlyFans by sharing a video of himself playing guitar on a stool while wearing nothing but his birthday suit. Apparently this is what $14.99 a month can get you, do with this information what you will! Posey notably joins his ex, Bella Thorne, on the subscription service website, which allows paying fans to gain exclusive access to intimate or explicit content from creators and celebrities. "I did it. Join me," Posey, 28, teased in his OnlyFans announcement, throwing in a winking face for good measure. Separately, Gwyneth Paltrow also posed nude this weekend — but to promote "Goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter." Posey, take note. [Just Jared, TMZ]