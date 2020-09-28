The daily gossip: Sienna Miller shares an amazing story about Chadwick Boseman, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara name their son River, and more

Chadwick Boseman took a salary cut to ensure co-star Sienna Miller was fairly paid

Hollywood actresses frequently get paid significantly less than their male co-stars, but the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman refused to let sexism slide on his watch. Sienna Miller, who starred in last year's 21 Bridges alongside Boseman, told Empire that the actor took a pay cut to ensure she got paid what was fair. "I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," Miller recounted, adding that "Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for." As she explained, "It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced … There was no showiness, it was, 'Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.'" [Empire]