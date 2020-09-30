The daily gossip: Even the Fantastic Four writer says the presidential debate was the worst thing he's ever seen, John Cena loves BTS, and more

Jake Gyllenhaal should have known Taylor Swift fans would troll him for this photo

Jake Gyllenhaal knows all too well that Taylor Swift fans see everything. Gyllenhaal and Swift dated in 2010, and he is assumed to be the inspiration behind Swift's breakup anthem "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and wistful tune "All Too Well." Earlier this week, the actor posted a childhood photo of himself clad in glasses on Instagram, and Swifties found the imagery a little too familiar. They flooded the comment section with lyrics from "All Too Well": "You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed." Fans also asked him to share a message with his sister, Maggie, stemming from the song's lyrics "I left my scarf at your sister's house." Though Swift has likely purchased a new scarf since then. [Billboard, Instagram]