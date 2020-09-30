The daily gossip: Even the Fantastic Four writer says the presidential debate was the worst thing he's ever seen, John Cena loves BTS, and more
1.
The writers of terrible movies are feeling relieved because the presidential debate was so much worse
Tuesday night's presidential debate was so bad that it made famously terrible movies like 2015's Fantastic Four — which has a 9 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes — look good. You have that on authority: "That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Fantastic Four," tweeted the movie's screenwriter, Jeremy Slater. Other participants of bad movies joined the chorus: "That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Sharknado!" tweeted Thunder Levin. "That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in the Star Wars Holiday Special," tweeted Mark Hamill. "That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Tooth Fairy," tweeted Randi Mayem Singer. Yes, it was really that bad! [Uproxx]
2.
John Cena and BTS stan each other
John Cena is a BTS fanboy, and the feeling is mutual. Tuesday night, the wrestler professed his love for the K-pop band on the Tonight Show. "How they conduct themselves as human beings and the message they send to the world. Man, that's something special," he said. Cena recalled when Jimmy Fallon told him the band wanted to meet him: "[It] like stopped my heart, floored me." He then noted the BTS ARMY — which he is very much part of — is not just "geeked out fans," pointing out that after BTS donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, the ARMY matched that donation. "That's work and that's purpose," Cena said. "And that's f--king changing the world." [NY Post]
3.
Demi Lovato drops surprise breakup song that seems to be about her ex-fiancé
Demi Lovato has turned her heartbreak into a hit. After ending her engagement to actor Max Ehrich after two months (possibly via tabloid?), the singer has dropped a surprise song titled "Still Have Me," in which she appears to process her whirlwind romance and breakup. "I'm a mess and I'm still broken," she sings, but though "all the highs are now just lows, it doesn't even matter 'cause I'd rather be alone." In the soaring chorus, Lovato affirms, "I don't have much but at least I still have me." Lovato shared the track by writing cryptically that "music is always there for me," and TMZ reports that she "blindsided her team by dropping her new breakup song on Twitter." Girl, whatever you need! [Cosmopolitan, TMZ]
4.
Jake Gyllenhaal should have known Taylor Swift fans would troll him for this photo
Jake Gyllenhaal knows all too well that Taylor Swift fans see everything. Gyllenhaal and Swift dated in 2010, and he is assumed to be the inspiration behind Swift's breakup anthem "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and wistful tune "All Too Well." Earlier this week, the actor posted a childhood photo of himself clad in glasses on Instagram, and Swifties found the imagery a little too familiar. They flooded the comment section with lyrics from "All Too Well": "You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed." Fans also asked him to share a message with his sister, Maggie, stemming from the song's lyrics "I left my scarf at your sister's house." Though Swift has likely purchased a new scarf since then. [Billboard, Instagram]
5.
Armie Hammer has a 'part hairy biker, part 1970s pervert' mustache now
We all process breakups differently, but Armie Hammer specifically is, uh, growing a mustache. As Vulture explains, "[Hammer] and Elizabeth Chambers got divorced after 10 years of marriage back in July," and he's since grown "a frankly ludicrous Hulk Hogan mustache." It's not a lie: Even the writer profiling the 34-year-old actor for GQ had to ask about the look. "[My publicist] begged me to shave it off, but we needed to get a few shots with the 'tache, man," Hammer explained. "It was too d--n good. Part hairy biker, part 1970s pervert, nothing in between … I started shaving my beard and wondered, 'Hey, what would happen if I just leave this side, then the other side?' Boom. I was good to go." See the look here. [GQ, Vulture]