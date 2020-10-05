The daily gossip: Lana Del Rey gets slammed for wearing a mask with holes in it, SZA issues a correction to Drake, and more

Eva Mendes prefers hanging out with Ryan Gosling to running

Eva Mendes' version of "Instagram versus real life" got her some flak over the weekend. The 46-year-old actress had posted an old black-and-white photo of herself with the caption: "Went for a run on the beach this morning. No I didn't. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven't seen a beach this year. Haven't been on a run this year." One follower jumped into the comments to write, "You need to tell Ryan to get you out more," a reference to Mendes' longtime partner, actor Ryan Gosling. But Mendes replied, "No thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world." And really, who among us wouldn't rather hang out with Ryan Gosling than go on a run? [Comments By Celebs]