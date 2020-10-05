The daily gossip: Lana Del Rey gets slammed for wearing a mask with holes in it, SZA issues a correction to Drake, and more
1.
Lana Del Rey wears utterly useless 'mask' to meet fans
Lana Del Rey showed up to her Barnes & Noble book signing in Los Angeles this weekend wearing a rhinestone-bedazzled mesh mask, as if completely unaware that the biggest story in America right now is that the president of the United States caught COVID-19 from someone in his mask-scorning cadre. The 35-year-old singer-turned-poet had previously worn the pretty (but utterly useless) garment on the cover of Interview magazine, and was promptly roasted for donning it to meet fans in the real world. "YOU MAKE IT SO HARD TO STAN [PLEASE] WEAR A PROPER MASK," begged one commenter. Del Rey's sister defended Lana, saying she had "tested negative" before the meet-and-greet. Hmm, where have we heard that one before? [Fox News, Vulture]
2.
SZA corrects Drake's timeline of their relationship by implying he can't rhyme
SZA is calling Drake out for his "poetic rap license" in his new collab, "Mr. Right Now." On the track, Drake raps: "Yeah, she said wanna f--- to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08." But in 2008, Drake would have been 21 and SZA just 17. "So it was actually 2009 lol," the now-29-year-old singer tweeted, adding that she believed Drake had just "innocently rhymed '08' with 'wait.'" As SZA explained, "I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago." Admittedly '09 doesn't have quite the same ring, but buddy, that's what your rhyming dictionary is for. [Just Jared]
3.
Nicole Kidman insists she was 'happily married' to Tom Cruise while shooting Eyes Wide Shut
In today's edition of "movies aren't real and the things you see in them are made up," Nicole Kidman revealed that she was in fact "happily married" to Tom Cruise while the couple were filming the 1999 Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut, in which they played a wife and husband dealing with infidelity. Asked by The New York Times if the film stirred up any "negative feelings" between the pair, Kidman, who was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001, said: "That fits the narrative that people came up with, but I definitely didn't see it like that. We were happily married through that. We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We'd rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning." [The New York Times]
4.
Joe Jonas has pink hair now
Pink is the new black — so says Joe Jonas, who has dyed his hair hot pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The 31-year-old singer and new dad showed off his look on Instagram over the weekend, posting a selfie with a sparkly breast cancer ribbon and another in which he showed off an "I voted" sticker. The pink is Joe's second new look since August, when he debuted a platinum blonde buzz cut that fans very sanely and level-headedly claimed "saved 2020." Some have further pointed out, this is not the first time Joe has had pink hair. To quote one fan, "We love a supportive man." [BuzzFeed, Page Six]
5.
Eva Mendes prefers hanging out with Ryan Gosling to running
Eva Mendes' version of "Instagram versus real life" got her some flak over the weekend. The 46-year-old actress had posted an old black-and-white photo of herself with the caption: "Went for a run on the beach this morning. No I didn't. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven't seen a beach this year. Haven't been on a run this year." One follower jumped into the comments to write, "You need to tell Ryan to get you out more," a reference to Mendes' longtime partner, actor Ryan Gosling. But Mendes replied, "No thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world." And really, who among us wouldn't rather hang out with Ryan Gosling than go on a run? [Comments By Celebs]