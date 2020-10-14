The daily gossip: Kate Hudson reveals her worst on-screen kiss, Clare Crawley defends her whirlwind romance with Dale Moss, and more

Demi Lovato releases new song slamming Trump

Don't expect to hear Demi Lovato's new song playing at a Trump rally anytime soon. Lovato released her latest track, "Commander In Chief," which slams the president with lyrics like, "commander in chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep." In an interview with CNN, the singer explained she wrote "Commander in Chief" because "there's been so many times that I've wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought … one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me." [CNN, The Week]