The daily gossip: Kate Hudson reveals her worst on-screen kiss, Clare Crawley defends her whirlwind romance with Dale Moss, and more
1.
Rom-com queen Kate Hudson says her co-stars haven't been 'the best kissers'
Kate Hudson feels duped. Chatting with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast, Hudson admitted her on-screen kisses haven't been great, and that something always goes wrong with one heartthrob in particular: Matthew McConaughey. The actress recalls one scene in Fool's Gold where "he just had snot all over his face." Their silver screen smooches also feel "sibling-y" at times, Hudson admitted. Before you deflate all of your Magic Mike McConaughey fantasies, just know that Liz Hurley told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that though there are "so many" to pick from, her favorite on-screen kiss was with McConaughey. Do with that what you will. [Glamour, SheKnows]
2.
Clare Crawley wants to know 'Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love?'
The Bachelorette is a silly fantasy television show that functions basically as "an advertisement for old-fashioned, heteronormative matrimony between white people," but nevertheless some of its fans just could not buy Clare Crawley falling in love with Dale Moss at first sight during Tuesday's premiere. "Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love?" Crawley asked during an Us Weekly interview Tuesday. "Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?" Crawley reportedly left her season after just 12 days of knowing Dale, raising eyebrows in Bachelor Nation. "I don't understand why Clare could just be like, 'Yep, this is the person I like. Let's just cut me off now,'" Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert has said. [Us Weekly]
3.
Demi Lovato releases new song slamming Trump
Don't expect to hear Demi Lovato's new song playing at a Trump rally anytime soon. Lovato released her latest track, "Commander In Chief," which slams the president with lyrics like, "commander in chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep." In an interview with CNN, the singer explained she wrote "Commander in Chief" because "there's been so many times that I've wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought … one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me." [CNN, The Week]
4.
That Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons just got slapped with a $20,000 fine
The promoters behind a controversial Chainsmokers concert in New York ain't ever getting over the $20,000 fine they're facing after violating the state's COVID-19 laws. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slapped the fine on In the Know Experiences and Invisible Noise Productions after the promoters held a "charity drive-in" show in the Hamptons in July, where crowds were seen without masks and standing closer than six feet apart. Tickets to the event had cost between $1,250 and $25,000, and the venue supposedly had a capacity of 600 vehicles — though gatherings of more than 50 people were not allowed at the time. "They opened up a VIP pit area and that was where most of the problems were," Southampton's supervisor, Jay Schneiderman, explained. Guess a pandemic isn't the best time to get "Closer." [Los Angeles Times, CNN]
5.
An MTV Cribs reboot is welcoming viewers back into celebrity homes in 2021
Step aside Architectural Digest, the original celeb home tour is back. A reboot of MTV Cribs will premiere in 2021, Variety reports. The lineup already includes Caitlyn Jenner, Kevin McHale, Stefflon Don, and JoJo Siwa (who was not yet born when the show premiered in 2000, and will show off her "slime game room"). The original show ran for 13 seasons, and featured home tours from Destiny's Child, Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, and many more celebrities. There have been a few reboots over the years, but this is the first on MTV. TV executive Craig Orr said it best: "This is pure property porn escapism at its most fabulous." Maybe they can feature 5-year-old Zhuri James' new crib, too. [Variety]