Demi Lovato releases new song slamming Trump

Don't expect to hear Demi Lovato's new song playing at a Trump rally anytime soon.

Lovato has released a new song, "Commander In Chief," going after President Trump ahead of Election Day. The song includes lyrics like "commander in chief, honestly, if I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep."

She also sings, "We're in a state of crisis, people are dying while you line your pockets deep," and "commander in chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?" On Instagram, Lovato asked her followers to "please join me in voting" in the election.

The singer in an interview with CNN explained that she wrote "Commander in Chief" because "there's been so many times that I've wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought, I don't really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me."

Lovato also expressed that celebrities are "damned if you do" and "damned if you don't" when it comes to speaking out about politics.

"You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying," Lovato told CNN. "...For years she got trashed because she wasn't taking a stance and wasn't standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat and now she's become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too. It's just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you."