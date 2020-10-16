The daily gossip: Lana Del Rey hints she's ready to leave L.A., the Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder is the Halloween costume of 2020, and more

Dua Lipa won't tolerate the 'completely untrue' claim that she violated COVID-19 restrictions

Dua Lipa is fighting back against reports that she violated COVID-19 restrictions while shooting a music video in London this week. "Dua and her entourage were having the time of their lives, but for those living around them it was a nightmare," a source had supposedly told the British tabloid The Sun. "It looked as though the people on the shoot were breaking rules and social distancing was totally out of the question." None of that is correct, according to the 25-year-old singer. "This is completely untrue — absolutely all guidelines were complied with," she wrote on Instagram. "This is one of many untrue stories published by this newspaper about me this year. My lawyers have sent a letter to the newspaper today." [Just Jared]