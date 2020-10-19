The daily gossip: Chris Pratt has been deemed the worst Chris, Adele's SNL hosting gig might mean a new album's soon to follow, and more

Does Adele's SNL hosting gig mean the new album is dropping soon?

It might not have been the big announcement we're all waiting for, but Adele shared some exciting news on Sunday: That she will be hosting next week's episode of Saturday Night Live. "Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!!" Adele wrote on Instagram. "And also absolutely terrified … But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020, right?" She will be joined by musical guest H.E.R., a reversal of sorts for the singer who last appeared on the show in 2015, when she was promoting 25. And no, there's no new album news quite yet, but Adele getting back out in the public eye is a pretty promising sign... [Twitter, The Week]