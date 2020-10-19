The daily gossip: Chris Pratt has been deemed the worst Chris, Adele's SNL hosting gig might mean a new album's soon to follow, and more
1.
The internet is in agreement: Chris Pratt has to go
Over the weekend, TV writer and producer Amy Berg innocently tweeted the popular "one has to go" meme with pictures of the Four Famous Chrises: Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans. But the internet seemed to agree on one thing: that it was Pratt, who portrays Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, who was the "worst Chris." Reasons varied, from Pratt potentially being a Trump supporter to him having been called out by Ellen Page for attending an "infamously anti-LGBTQ" church. Some Twitter users tried to direct Pratt's fans to a superior Chris: "Stan Chris Evans for clear skin," tweeted one. "Stan autumn loving and the best dog dad Chris Evans," chimed in another. [CNN, The Independent]
2.
Does Adele's SNL hosting gig mean the new album is dropping soon?
It might not have been the big announcement we're all waiting for, but Adele shared some exciting news on Sunday: That she will be hosting next week's episode of Saturday Night Live. "Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!!" Adele wrote on Instagram. "And also absolutely terrified … But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020, right?" She will be joined by musical guest H.E.R., a reversal of sorts for the singer who last appeared on the show in 2015, when she was promoting 25. And no, there's no new album news quite yet, but Adele getting back out in the public eye is a pretty promising sign... [Twitter, The Week]
3.
Sigourney Weaver had to learn to hold her breath underwater for 6 minutes in preparation for shooting Avatar 2
Sigourney Weaver "had some concerns" about shooting Avatar 2, which seems perfectly reasonable once you find out that she had to learn how to hold her breath underwater for six minutes and trained with "elite military divers" in preparation. Speaking with T magazine, the 71-year-old actress explained that the physical demands actually drew her to the role: "My hope is that what I receive from the universe is even more outrageous than anything I can think of," she said. As for going along with director James Cameron's insane schemes, Weaver pointed out, "that's what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it. I didn't want anyone to think, 'Oh, she's old, she can't do this.'" Uhh, don't worry — no one will! [T magazine]
4.
Cardi B wants 15-year-olds to stop giving her life advice 'like I'm motherf--king Ariana Grande or something'
Cardi B is over people criticizing her reconciliation with her husband, Offset, following reports that she'd filed for divorce. "I'm so tired that because of y'all I've gotta continuously explain myself," she said on Instagram Live on Sunday night. "I didn't put my divorce out there, a f--king court clerk put it out there." The 28-year-old rapper vented that "Offset is not the only f--king problem that I deal with" and that "I love my fans … but some of you really be acting like I sleep with ya." Her breaking point, though, was all the unsolicited advice: "A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm motherf --king Ariana Grande or something," she said. "Like I came from Disney or something." [The New York Post]
5.
Kanye West says he's 'praying' for Issa Rae after she uses him as an SNL punchline
Kanye West wasn't amused by Issa Rae using him as a punchline during the Oct. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live. Rae appeared in a "Your Voice Chicago" sketch, where she played an NAACP lawyer who went to great lengths to justify "voting for everybody Black" — a twist on the actress' comment at the 2017 Emmy Awards that she was "rooting for everybody Black." But even Rae's lawyer had her limits, dismissing West's presidential campaign by blurting: "Kanye? F him." On Sunday morning, West responded, tweeting that "I've always said SNL uses Black people to hold other Black people back," and sniping: "My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I'm praying for her and her family." [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]