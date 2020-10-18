Adele will host next week's Saturday Night Live

-
Adele will host next week's Saturday Night Live2:32 p.m.
-
Steve Bannon predicts Trump will run for president in 2024 if he loses to Biden3:25 p.m.
-
Texas Sen. John Cornyn likens relationship with Trump to 'women who get married and think they're going to change their spouse'1:51 p.m.
-
Kanye West says he's 'praying' for Issa Rae after she uses him as an SNL punchline1:10 p.m.
-
CNN's Jake Tapper scolds Lara Trump for seemingly mocking Joe Biden's stutter in heated interview12:34 p.m.
-
Dutch woman becomes first known person to die from COVID-19 reinfection11:50 a.m.
-
Twitter deletes tweet from White House coronavirus task force member over misleading claim11:25 a.m.
-
Archbishop of San Francisco performs exorcism ceremony at site of vandalized Saint Junipero Serra statue10:49 a.m.
2:32 p.m.
3:25 p.m.
Texas Sen. John Cornyn likens relationship with Trump to 'women who get married and think they're going to change their spouse'
1:51 p.m.
1:10 p.m.
CNN's Jake Tapper scolds Lara Trump for seemingly mocking Joe Biden's stutter in heated interview
12:34 p.m.
11:50 a.m.
11:25 a.m.
Archbishop of San Francisco performs exorcism ceremony at site of vandalized Saint Junipero Serra statue
10:49 a.m.