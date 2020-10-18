Adele will host next week's Saturday Night Live

Adele is set to host next week's episode of Saturday Night Live, on Oct. 24, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced Sunday.

Adele last appeared on SNL in 2015, when she was promoting her album 25. Before that, she'd only been on the show once, in 2008, to promote her debut 19. "Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!!" Adele wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020, right?"

Adele will be joined by musical guest H.E.R. on the show. "I love her SO much, I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all," Adele wrote.

In February, Adele told a wedding crowd to "expect my album in September," but as of August, she's told fans she has "honestly … no idea" when it will be out. Jeva Lange