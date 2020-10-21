The daily gossip: Borat 2 reportedly features a shocking Rudy Giuliani scene, aliens might be trying to contact us through celebrities, and more

Shawn Mendes says every song he has ever written is about Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is bringing back the Shawmila mushiness we all know and love to hate. At the end of the trailer for Mendes' Netflix documentary, In Wonder, he reveals that though they weren't romantically linked until 2019, Camila Cabello has always been his muse. "My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like 'Everything is about you, they've always been about you,'" he said. "She goes, 'What do you mean?' I'm like they are all about you, every song I ever wrote." Mendes released his first single in 2014, the same year he met Cabello while they were both touring with Austin Mahone. So Mendes' latest confession may not be romantic hyperbole; the math actually checks out. [Refinery29]