The daily gossip: Borat 2 reportedly features a shocking Rudy Giuliani scene, aliens might be trying to contact us through celebrities, and more
1.
Borat 2 reportedly features a shocking Rudy Giuliani scene
The secret's out: President Trump's personal attorney and top campaign surrogate Rudy Giuliani was duped by a potentially career-ending prank as part of Sacha Baron Cohen's sequel to 2006's Borat. In the movie, out on Amazon this Friday, Giuliani reportedly speaks with the actress who portrays Borat's daughter for what he thinks is a conservative news show, after which "the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras," The Guardian reports. From there, Giuliani "can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt," and then "reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals." At that point, Borat bursts in, yelling "She's 15, she too old for you! … She's my daughter, please, take me instead!" [Discourse Blog, The Guardian]
2.
Aliens may be trying to contact us through celebrities
Aliens might be trying to reach Earth's masses through two celebrities with major platforms. This week, Demi Lovato announced she'd made contact with extraterrestrial life and encouraged her followers to do the same. "If we were to get 1 percent of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth," she wrote. Then Miley Cyrus revealed to Interview magazine that she was chased by a UFO that resembled a glowing yellow flying snowplow, and made eye contact with a "being" sitting in front of it. Cyrus is "pretty sure" about what she saw, but admits it also could have been the result of weed wax she purchased from a van in front of a taco shop. [Instagram, Interview]
3.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez draws a massive audience with her 1st Twitch stream
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday made her Twitch debut for a live stream of the popular video game Among Us, which she held to get out the vote in the 2020 election. It was evidently a massive hit, as CNET reports her stream "peaked at 439,000 views, making it the third highest viewed single stream in history." Ocasio-Cortez has expressed her love of video games before, having gotten into the Animal Crossing craze; she even briefly opened her Twitter direct messages so she could visit other players' islands. Though this was Ocasio-Cortez's first Twitch stream ever, gamers can evidently expect her to return, as she noted, "I hope it's not the last." Video of the full stream is available to watch on Twitch. [CNET, Speedread]
4.
Shonda Rhimes reached her breaking point with ABC over a Disneyland ticket
Every woman has her breaking point, and for Shonda Rhimes, it was a Disneyland ticket. The Grey's Anatomy showrunner — who reportedly inked a five-year, $300-million contract with Netflix back in 2018 — told The Hollywood Reporter that she reached her limit with her longtime home network of ABC after they hemmed and hawed about giving her sister a pass to go to the park with Rhimes' three children and their nanny. "[W]hen her daughters arrived in Anaheim, only one of the passes worked," the Reporter writes. "Rhimes lobbed a call to a high-ranking executive at the company" but "the exec allegedly replied, 'Don't you have enough?'" Rhimes hung up — and immediately called her lawyer about figuring out how to work for Netflix. [The Hollywood Reporter]
5.
Shawn Mendes says every song he has ever written is about Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes is bringing back the Shawmila mushiness we all know and love to hate. At the end of the trailer for Mendes' Netflix documentary, In Wonder, he reveals that though they weren't romantically linked until 2019, Camila Cabello has always been his muse. "My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like 'Everything is about you, they've always been about you,'" he said. "She goes, 'What do you mean?' I'm like they are all about you, every song I ever wrote." Mendes released his first single in 2014, the same year he met Cabello while they were both touring with Austin Mahone. So Mendes' latest confession may not be romantic hyperbole; the math actually checks out. [Refinery29]