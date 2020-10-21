See More Speed Reads
stream out the vote
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez draws a massive audience with her 1st Twitch stream

8:03 a.m.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) prepares to wait tables at the Queensboro Restaurant, May 31, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Members of Congress have an expert Twitch streamer among them.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday made her Twitch debut for a live stream of the popular video game Among Us, which she held to get out the vote in the 2020 election. It was evidently a massive hit, as CNET reports her stream "peaked at 439,000 views, making it the third highest viewed single stream in history."

Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only member of Congress on the stream, in fact, as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) also took part. This was just Ocasio-Cortez's latest foray into reaching out to her followers through the world of video games. Back in May, she got into the Animal Crossing craze and briefly opened her Twitter direct messages so she could visit other players' islands.

Ocasio-Cortez during the Twitch stream urged viewers to make a voting plan ahead of Election Day.

"Figure out if you want to vote early, mail-in, in person, day of," she said at the end of the stream. "Make your plan and stick to it. Thank you everyone so much for playing, and let's all participate in this election and save our democracy."

While this might have been Ocasio-Cortez's first Twitch stream, gamers can evidently expect her to return, as she noted, "I hope it's not the last." Video of the full stream is available to watch on Twitch. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
British study finds traits tied to enduring COVID-19 symptoms

7:10 a.m.

Most people recover from COVID-19 within four weeks, but one in 20 patients is still ill after eight weeks and one in 40 continues to have symptoms after 12 weeks, a new study from Kings College London found, according to BBC News. The researchers pored over self-reported data in the COVID Symptoms Study app, looking for patterns that could predict if a patient who contracts the new coronavirus will have "long COVID" or recover more rapidly. They found several traits that appeared to increase the risk of longer-lasting COVID-19.

"Having more than five different symptoms in the first week was one of the key risk factors," Dr. Claire Steves at Kings College London told BBC News. Patients with a cough, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, headaches, and fatigue would be at higher risk than somebody with just a cough, for example. People over 50 also had increased odds of long COVID, as did people with asthma or lung disease, and women.

"We've seen from the early data coming out that men were at much more risk of very severe disease and sadly of dying from COVID, it appears that women are more at risk of long COVID." Steves said. There are no set symptoms for long COVID, but fatigue is common, BBC News notes. You can find more examples in this new PSA on long COVID from Britain's Department of Health and Social Care. Peter Weber

last night on late night
Dolly Parton tells Stephen Colbert her 3 favorite Dolly Parton songs, brings him to tears

6:03 a.m.

"Joining me tonight is legend who has written over 3,000 songs, won 10 Grammy Awards, and has a new book called Dolly Parton: Songteller," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. He asked Parton about the title of her book. "I really think of myself as a songteller, because I write songs but I tell stories in my songs," she said. Parton said loves singing and performing for her fans, "but there's just something about writing songs, it's just kind of like my personal time with God, you know. I don't need anything other than me and whatever instrument I'm using at the time."

Colbert asked Parton if she remembered any of the songs her mother used to sing to her, and she said yes, all of them. "Mamma used to sing all of those old songs brought over from the Old World," Parton said, "and so many of those songs were sad — and as I say, some of them just plum pitiful. But I remember many songs. There was a song she used to sing called 'Bury Me Beneath the Willow.'"

She sang it, a cappella, and Colbert teared up. "Oh, are you crying?" Parton asked in the middle of the song. "So I'd better hush before you cry yourself to death and we can't finish the show," she teased him at the end. Colbert laughed: "Like a lot of Americans, I'm under a lot of stress right now, Dolly. And you got under my tripwire right there." Parton said she and her mom would also cry when she sang those songs, and they agreed that crying is good for cleansing your soul.

"Everybody's got their favorite Dolly Parton songs," his being "Butterfly," Colbert said. "What are your Top 3 Dolly Parton songs?" Her top one was "The Coat of Many Colors," and there was also the deep cut "Down From Dover." And if we're going to be strict about it "Jolene" didn't make the cut. Watch below. Peter Weber

Edit

Late night hosts are very excited about a Trump mute button, doubt it will fix the final debate

5:02 a.m.

"The final presidential debate is just a few days away, and the organizers are trying to make sure it goes smoother than the first one," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. He wasn't convinced a mute button would tame President Trump, though. "If you mute Trump's mic, he'll just run across the stage and yell into Biden's," he said. So "it goes mute button, water spritzer, then lowering the podium into a hole in the ground," and if none of those work, the interrupter should get the helium voice. He demonstrated how that would work.

The Late Show celebrated the Trump mute button, and suggested a slime chute, in a reworded Simon & Garfunkel song.

The mute button is needed because "at the last debate, Trump interrupted Biden and Chris Wallace — and this is true — 128 times," The Late Show's Stephen Colbert noted. "While we're at it, how about a fast-forward button, just zip straight to Nov. 3? Now, this mute button won't be operational for the entire debate," just during two-minute answer periods, and to stop Trump from walking over to Biden's microphone, "the debate commission is also putting him on a child leash."

"The Trump campaign is not happy," Colbert said, "but ultimately, the mute button might play into Trump's new strategy" — or at least the one favored by his coaches — of not interrupting Biden, trying "to be more likable," telling jokes, emanating warmth, and also attacking Biden's son Hunter.

"Muting the mics, it's the same strategy my daughter's teacher uses for Zoom kindergarten," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "Would a mute button even work on Donald Trump? I feel like if you turn off his microphone, he'll just pull another one out of his hair or something. Emperor Palpa-tan is very hot about the mics, he phoned into Fox & Friends this morning to lash out at the debate commission. This is what he does: Before every debate, every election, every interview even, he announces that they're plotting against him. ... How many months after he loses do you think Fox & Friends just stops taking his calls?"

"The debate commission says six topics will be covered on Thursday night — it's cute that they think topics will be covered," Kimmel said, and Trump's strategy this time is to appear nice, "try to be funny, and he's hoping a fly lands on Joe Biden's head." Watch below. Peter Weber

2020 campaign cash
Trump's campaign just reported $63 million in the bank. What happened to its $1 billion war chest?

3:26 a.m.
Trump and campaign manager Bill Stepien in August
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump's "sprawling political operation has raised well over $1 billion since he took the White House in 2017 — and set a lot of it on fire," The Associated Press reports. Late Tuesday, the Trump campaign said it entered the final month of the campaign with just $63 million in the bank, far less than the $177 million war chest Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reported.

Trump and his shared committees with the Republican National Committee, which jointly raised $1.5 billion since the start of 2019, entered October with $251 million on hand, versus $432 million for Biden and his joint committees with the Democrats National Committee, The New York Times reports. What happened to Trump's once-massive cash advantage over Biden?

"They spent their money on unnecessary overhead, lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-famous activity by the campaign staff, and vanity ads," like a $10 million Super Bowl commercial and $1.6 million in the deep-blue Washington, D.C. media market, anti-Trump veteran GOP consultant Mike Murphy told AP. "You could literally have 10 monkeys with flamethrowers go after the money, and they wouldn't have burned through it as stupidly."

The Trump campaign spent significantly more to raise money over the summer than the Biden campaign, and raised significantly less money than Biden.

Other questionable expenditures include $100,000 on Donald Trump Jr.'s book, $39 million in legal and "compliance" fees, and at least $218,000 for Trump surrogates to travel on private jets provided by campaign donors, AP notes. Also, "since 2017, more than $39 million has been paid to firms controlled by [Brad] Parscale, who was ousted as campaign manager over the summer. An additional $319.4 million was paid to American Made Media Consultants, a Delaware limited liability company, whose owners are not publicly disclosed."

Trump's campaign insists it has enough money for the final leg, "almost three times as much as 2016," campaign manager Bill Stepien said Monday. But the campaign has canceled ad buys in Ohio, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, shifting resources to Georgia, Arizona, and Florida, Politico reports. Both campaigns are being aided by outside groups — GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson just poured $75 million into a new super PAC helping Trump — but fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg's $100 million investment to defeat Trump in Florida "has thrown Trump into a defensive crouch across the arc of Sunbelt states," Politico says, forcing Trump "to spend big to shore up his position and freeing up Democratic cash to expand the electoral map elsewhere." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Stray kitten rescued from Louisville airport ramp adopted by public safety officer

2:03 a.m.

Over the course of 24 hours, a stray kitten went from wandering around a Kentucky airport to living the good life with its new adopted family.

Last Wednesday, members of the operations team at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport discovered the disheveled kitten on a terminal ramp, and quickly rescued it. They cleaned the kitten up and took care of it overnight, and the next morning, Wes England, a public safety officer at the airport, eagerly offered to provide the rescue a new home.

It was love at first sight when England brought his new furry friend home — WLKY reports England's wife, Katrina, and kids Hailey, 14, and Gage, 4, already adore the kitten. In honor of its past life, England named the kitten Boeing, a.k.a. Bo. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft makes history by successfully touching down on asteroid

1:35 a.m.

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made history on Tuesday when it briefly touched down on the asteroid Bennu, more than 200 million miles away from Earth.

This was the first mission of its kind for NASA, and was more than a decade in the making. After years of planning, OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016, and it has spent the last two years orbiting Bennu, an asteroid that is as tall as the Empire State Building, CNN reports. The spacecraft has been sending back data and images, but its main reason for going to the asteroid was so it could quickly touch down and use its robotic arm to collect a sample.

On Tuesday evening, NASA announced that preliminary data showed the event went well, with the touchdown lasting less than a minute, but scientists won't know for sure if a sample was collected until all of the data is analyzed. OSIRIS-REx is set to start the trip back to Earth in 2021, arriving in 2023.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement this was "an incredible feat, and today we've advanced both science and engineering and our prospects for future missions to study these mysterious ancient storytellers of the solar system. A piece of primordial rock that has witnesses our solar system's entire history may now be ready to come home for generations of scientific discovery, and we can't wait to see what comes next." Catherine Garcia

2020 ad watch
Edit

Sam Elliott narrates a new Joe Biden ad so full of Americana, apple pie might blush

12:56 a.m.

If baseball and apple pie are the quintessence of America, the ad Joe Biden's campaign dropped during Game 1 of the World Series seems intent on making a play for that proverbial country kitchen windowsill. The ad, "Go From There," has it all: high school football, veterans, corn farms, and — yes — a train, all rolling by under a piano playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and famously folksy actor Sam Elliott talking about how great America is and can be if it finds common ground.

"No Democratic rivers, no Republican mountains, just this great land and all that's possible on it with a fresh start," Elliott narrates. "Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree, just to agree that we all love this country and go from there." Not mentioned in the ad is the current president of the United States. Peter Weber

