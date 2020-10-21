Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez draws a massive audience with her 1st Twitch stream

Members of Congress have an expert Twitch streamer among them.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday made her Twitch debut for a live stream of the popular video game Among Us, which she held to get out the vote in the 2020 election. It was evidently a massive hit, as CNET reports her stream "peaked at 439,000 views, making it the third highest viewed single stream in history."

Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only member of Congress on the stream, in fact, as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) also took part. This was just Ocasio-Cortez's latest foray into reaching out to her followers through the world of video games. Back in May, she got into the Animal Crossing craze and briefly opened her Twitter direct messages so she could visit other players' islands.

Ocasio-Cortez during the Twitch stream urged viewers to make a voting plan ahead of Election Day.

"Figure out if you want to vote early, mail-in, in person, day of," she said at the end of the stream. "Make your plan and stick to it. Thank you everyone so much for playing, and let's all participate in this election and save our democracy."

While this might have been Ocasio-Cortez's first Twitch stream, gamers can evidently expect her to return, as she noted, "I hope it's not the last." Video of the full stream is available to watch on Twitch. Brendan Morrow