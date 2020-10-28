The daily gossip: Kim Kardashian seems unaware that there are people that are dying, celebs get quirky with their get-out-the-vote pitches, and more
1.
Kim Kardashian mocked for 'humbly' boasting about renting a private island to escape COVID for her birthday
In these polarized times, a week before a bitterly fought presidential election (that her husband may or may not be competing in), Kim Kardashian West unified the country by tweeting about how she celebrated her 40th birthday. Kardashian West, "feeling so humbled and blessed," decided she "couldn't think of a better way to spend" her birthday than with her friends on a private island, pretending "things were normal just for a brief moment" in the COVID-19 pandemic. People had some fun at her expense, with island-based and other favorite pop culture references. Still, Kardashian West wasn't totally oblivious to how her birthday celebration might come across: "I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added. [Twitter, The Week]
2.
Adele and Skepta are dating, apparently!
A celebrity relationship isn't real until it's People official, which is just what Adele and rapper Skepta became on Wednesday. "It's no rumor," the magazine wrote, claiming that a "source close to Adele confirms" the 32-year-old pop star and 38-year-old fellow Brit are together. The pair have been friends for years but "things have been heating up," the insider claimed. Adele split with her husband of seven years, Simon Konecki, back in September 2019, and has since been "a lot more social and opened up quite a bit," the source went on. The pair apparently share an interest in keeping a low profile, but Adele did tweet "Tottenham Boy" with a heart and a picture of Skepta in 2016, so it really must be love. [People]
3.
Khloé Kardashian had COVID-19
Khloé Kardashian really did have corona, she says, basically in those exact words, in a dramatic sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The clip opens with Kim Kardashian West musing that "my gut tells me she does [have COVID-19] just because she's so sick," while their mother, Kris Jenner, recounts calling multiple doctors. The trailer then cuts to a self-recorded video of Khloé confirming weakly that "I just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room, it's going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days." She describes her symptoms, including "vomiting, shaking" and "the craziest headache," and stresses that even for celebrities, it turns out "this s--t is real." [Keeping Up With the Kardashians, CNN]
4.
Yes, Katy Perry has a voting costume
First Blake Lively drew on shoes. Then Lady Gaga stepped out of a gullwing door in sky-high metallic platform boots. The latest celebrity not satisfied with simply putting a sticker on their shirt is no other than costume-queen Katy Perry. The singer shared a video of her sliding a ballot into a drop box, which resulted in her head turning into a giant "I voted" sticker, with her masked-up face sticking out of the "o". Then she spun in circles to her own music. Meanwhile Zendaya pulled her best boy-band poses in front of the drop box, and Mandy Moore turned her ballot's journey to her mailbox into a short film set to Lizzo. One can only imagine the quirky ways celebrities will showcase their civic engagement come November 3. [BuzzFeed, Wonderwall]
5.
Anne Hathaway turned to tape and sensible heels to cope during lockdown
When lockdown hit the U.S. in March, Anne Hathaway's coping instincts took over. But they weren't great, she admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! First, the actress put tiny, expensive tape around light switches and door knobs in her home as a reminder to everyone to wash their hands. But the tape just peeled off the wall for months, eliciting laughter from her husband. "That wasn't even the stupidest thing that I did," Hathaway said. "I was so, I think, freaked out about everything that I convinced myself that if just wore a pair of sensible heels, everything would be fine." So she did, and it was not. "It was a really dumb feeling and it lasted exactly five hours." We all have our irrational ways of coping, Anne. [E! Online]