Kanye West drops another $3 million on his presidential bid, raises $2,782

Kanye West has dropped an additional $3 million on his doomed presidential bid — and he raised, well, not quite as much.

The rapper's September FEC report showed that he spent another $3 million of his own money on the campaign, and he raised a grand total of $2,782, per reporter Ben Jacobs. Thus far, West has spent nearly $10 million on his campaign.

Kanye West just filed his FEC report for September. He spent another $3 million of his own money while raising $2782. — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 20, 2020

With his latest FEC report. Kanye West has now spent $9.75 million on his campaign and has another $540,000 in debt as well — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 20, 2020

West announced over the summer he'd be jumping into the 2020 race as a "Birthday Party" candidate, despite it being too late at that point to actually get on the ballot in every state. He recently got around to debuting his very first campaign ad just weeks ahead of Election Day, in which he speaks in front of an American flag with stock footage in between and asks for write-in votes. According to the FEC filing, West apparently paid a production company more than $200,000 for that video, Jacobs reports.

Kanye West's presidential campaign boasted that Hype Williams had directed his recent campaign video and looks like West paid HW Worldwide, Williams's production company, $230,459 for "Campaign Video Production" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 20, 2020

On the off chance that West somehow doesn't defeat President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in two weeks, he has suggested he'll run again in 2024, so in four years, this select group of donors can look forward to opening up their pockets and attending his Birthday Party all over again. Brendan Morrow