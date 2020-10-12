See More Speed Reads
Kanye West finally releases 1st campaign ad 3 weeks before the 2020 election

3:53 p.m.

Months after announcing his 2020 presidential run, Kanye West has finally gotten around to making an actual campaign ad.

West, the rapper who in July declared he would be running for president despite it being too late to get on the ballot in every state, on Monday dropped a video on Twitter showing himself speaking in front of an American flag, which includes generic B-roll throughout and ends by urging viewers to write his name in this November. This was the first campaign ad West has released, Mediaite notes, even though he threw his hat into the ring over three months ago and the election is just weeks away.

"We as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer," West says in the video. "Through prayer, faith can be restored."

West had spoken surprisingly infrequently about his presidential campaign in recent weeks, as he devoted much of his time on Twitter to railing against his recording contract. When he has discussed his campaign, reporter Ben Jacobs observed in September that the rapper for a while had "never explicitly asked Americans for their vote and has instead just announced that he will be president."

Recently, though, West's campaign put out a rare press release after he appeared as a vice presidential candidate in California against his wishes, with West saying, "Californians, I ask for your vote for president and urge you to write in, 'Kanye West.'"

In a piece last month, The New York Times reported that West during the course of numerous exchanges "made clear he believes he will become president — eventually — but said almost nothing about what he actually wanted to do if elected." His website describes a platform consisting of goals like "restoring prayer in the classroom including spiritual foundations." Brendan Morrow

Georgians are waiting hours to cast their ballots on the 1st day of early voting

2:43 p.m.

Early voting is intended to pare down lines on Election Day, especially this year as many places suffer a shortage of polling workers and have had to shut down polling places. But across Georgia, it's looking busier than ever.

Early voting kicked off Monday in Georgia, a state that has become pivotal in the 2020 election with two Senate seats up for grabs and a surprisingly tight presidential contest. Voters seemed aware of the importance of this election, forming lines that wrapped around buildings even before polling places opened, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. Some showed up as early as 4 a.m., Gwinnett County officials said.

But it wasn't just heavy turnout that slowed early voting. In Atlanta's State Farm Arena, the largest polling site in Georgia, lines ground to a halt when voters' access cards wouldn't let them in. Fulton Elections Director Richard Barron told the Journal Constitution that poll workers had to reboot voter check-in tablets and re-import voters' information to fix the issue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led some typical poll workers, many of whom are older, to decline volunteering out of concern for their health. That's in turn led to a shutdown of many polling places. Many voters have turned to voting by mail, but with ongoing delays at the U.S. Postal Service, others say they're looking to make sure their ballot gets counted by showing up in person. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor

2:01 p.m.

Tom Parker, the 32-year-old singer from the boy band The Wanted, revealed he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Parker shared the heartbreaking news that he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma on Monday in an interview with OK! magazine and in an Instagram post, in which he said he has started to undergo treatment, writes CBS News.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," Parker's Instagram post read. "We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."


View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) on

Parker told OK! magazine he was diagnosed with glioblastoma after suffering two seizures, BBC News reports. Glioblastoma, CBS News writes, is "one of the most aggressive cancers in adults," and Sen. John McCain died from it in 2018. In his Instagram post, Parker, whose wife is expecting the couple's second child together, wrote that "it's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this." Brendan Morrow

Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court confirmation hearing 'reckless' in remote appearance

1:47 p.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic presidential nominee, gave her opening statement during the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett remotely Monday, and — after some initial technical difficulties — she didn't hold back her displeasure that virtual appearances weren't required.

Holding the hearing indoors and in-person was a "reckless" decision, Harris said, noting that it's not just her colleagues in the Senate who were at risk, but also staff in the capitol and congressional aides. “This hearing has brought together more than 50 people to sit inside of a closed-door room for hours while our nation is facing a deadly airborne virus," Harris said. "This committee has ignored common-sense requests to keep people safe."

Harris wasn't the only lawmaker who appeared remotely, of course. Multiple senators from both parties used video technology to give their statements from afar, though most were in attendance, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago, but said he was no longer infectious and was granted physician's approval. Tim O'Donnell

Lindsey Graham is predicting his opponent's record fundraising haul will spark a 'backlash'

12:50 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has his hands full this week as the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, holds Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, but he's still caught up in a tightly-contested re-election battle in South Carolina. His Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, made headlines this weekend after his campaign announced he received a record-breaking $57 million in donations in the third quarter of 2020. Graham on Monday said the figure was "impressive," but suggested that it could actually hurt Harrison at the voting booth.

As Graham sees it, the flood of cash is a national response to the fact that he helped confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and is considered a political ally of President Trump. And he doesn't think it will play well back in the Palmetto state, where he believes there's "a backlash building" since he claims it looks like Harrison is "trying to buy the state."

It's true that Harrison has received a good number of out-of-state donations, but that's pretty common for a candidate in a smaller state like South Carolina, including Graham himself. Tim O'Donnell

Mark Meadows walks away after reporters ask him to answer questions with a mask on

12:45 p.m.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows isn't willing to work within mask guidelines.

After President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago, Meadows stayed close, even accompanying him to the hospital and back again. But Meadows also hasn't stopped traveling around the Capitol after his exposure to COVID-19.

On Monday, Meadows ran into reporters outside of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and took his mask off to answer their questions. When they asked him to put his mask back on, Meadows did so — and then walked away, saying "I'm not going to talk through the mask."

Meadows wasn't the only one in Washington refusing to wear a mask on Monday. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who tested positive for COVID-19 just 10 days ago, gave his opening statement at Barrett's hearing without a mask on despite the fact that he could've done so from home. Kathryn Krawczyk

Facebook is banning Holocaust denial as Zuckerberg says his 'thinking has evolved'

11:23 a.m.
The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook is changing course and banning Holocaust denial from its platform.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that the company is "updating our hate speech policy to ban Holocaust denial." Previously, Facebook had only taken down posts that "praise hate crimes or mass murder, including the Holocaust," as Zuckerberg explained. It was a reversal for Facebook after Zuckerberg in a 2018 interview controversially defended allowing Holocaust denial to remain up.

"I'm Jewish, and there's a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened," Zuckerberg told Recode. "I find that deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don't believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong."

Zuckerberg on Monday said Facebook was making the decision to "prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust" amid "rising anti-Semitism." He also said that those who search for the Holocaust on Facebook will soon be directed to information on it from authoritative sources.

"I've struggled with the tension between standing for free expression and the harm caused by minimizing or denying the horror of the Holocaust," Zuckerberg said on Monday. "My own thinking has evolved as I've seen data showing an increase in anti-Semitic violence, as have our wider policies on hate speech."

This decision from Facebook comes after last month, NBC News reported that a disturbing survey found "just 90 percent of respondents said they believed that the Holocaust happened," as well as that "sixty-three percent of those surveyed did not know that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust." In a blog on Monday, Facebook Vice President of Content Policy Monika Bickert said the new ban is "supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust." Brendan Morrow

Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 77

11:14 a.m.
Joe Morgan.
AP Photo

Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who spent the prime of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, has died, USA Today reported Monday. He was 77.

Morgan is one of the game's all-time great players, earning two MVP awards, 10 All-Star trips, and five Gold Gloves. He was a key piece of Cincinnati's "Big Red Machine" teams alongside Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Tony Perez, and Ken Griffey, Sr, and together the group won back to back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976.

Originally signed by the then-Houston Colt .45s (since renamed the Astros) in 1962, Morgan was a solid hitter early in his career with the franchise, but he took his game to another level when he was traded to the Reds before the 1972 season.

Morgan's career .271 batting average doesn't immediately jump off the page, but he got on-base at a .392 clip and led the league in walks and on-base percentage four times each. And once he was on, he was a premier threat, stealing at least 58 bases five years in a row between 1972-76.

After his career, Morgan spent many years as a broadcaster, teaming with play-by-play announcer Jon Miller for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball for two decades between 1990-2010. Tim O'Donnell

