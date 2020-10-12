Kanye West finally releases 1st campaign ad 3 weeks before the 2020 election

Months after announcing his 2020 presidential run, Kanye West has finally gotten around to making an actual campaign ad.

West, the rapper who in July declared he would be running for president despite it being too late to get on the ballot in every state, on Monday dropped a video on Twitter showing himself speaking in front of an American flag, which includes generic B-roll throughout and ends by urging viewers to write his name in this November. This was the first campaign ad West has released, Mediaite notes, even though he threw his hat into the ring over three months ago and the election is just weeks away.

"We as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer," West says in the video. "Through prayer, faith can be restored."

West had spoken surprisingly infrequently about his presidential campaign in recent weeks, as he devoted much of his time on Twitter to railing against his recording contract. When he has discussed his campaign, reporter Ben Jacobs observed in September that the rapper for a while had "never explicitly asked Americans for their vote and has instead just announced that he will be president."

Recently, though, West's campaign put out a rare press release after he appeared as a vice presidential candidate in California against his wishes, with West saying, "Californians, I ask for your vote for president and urge you to write in, 'Kanye West.'"