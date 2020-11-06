The daily gossip: Johnny Depp breaks with the Fantastic Beasts franchise, 'Destiel is canon,' and more

Henry Golding is a dad-to-be

"Dad" already looks great on Henry Golding. The 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star shared Thursday that he and his wife, yoga instructor Liv Lo Golding, are expecting their first child together. "2021 is already looking brighter," Golding wrote, while Lo Golding added: "Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you." The Goldings met in 2011, and got married in 2016; Henry recently moved to Los Angeles after having lived in Malaysia and London. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think we'd be able to spend every day together and in the midst of it move to L.A.," Lo Golding previously wrote. "Celebrating the little wins in life like settling into our dream home." [Us Weekly, People]