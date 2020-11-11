The daily gossip: Britney Spears loses bid to have father removed from conservatorship, The Bachelorette may be headed toward Clare 2.0, and more

Emma Roberts discusses fertility struggles as first pregnant woman to grace cover of Cosmopolitan

Emma Roberts suffered from severe cramps since she was a teenager, but was only diagnosed with endometriosis in her late 20s after switching to a female doctor. She learned the disorder impacts fertility, and was "stunned." "It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong," the actress told Cosmopolitan. But after opening up to other women, she was grateful to find "a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids." When she stopped thinking about it, she got pregnant, but still didn't want to get her hopes up. "This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan," Roberts said. [Cosmopolitan]