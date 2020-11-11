The daily gossip: Britney Spears loses bid to have father removed from conservatorship, The Bachelorette may be headed toward Clare 2.0, and more
1.
Britney Spears loses bid to have father removed from conservatorship
A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday declined to remove Britney Spears' father, James Spears, from the conservatorship of her estate. The pop star is looking to have her father removed as conservator, and her attorney told the Los Angeles Superior Court judge "she is afraid of her father" and "will not perform again" if he "is in charge of her career." But the judge denied her application, though she did name a financial company as co-conservator of the estate like Spears wanted. The judge also made clear she would consider petitions to remove Spears' father from the conservatorship "down the road," so the singer's legal battle will likely continue. [The New York Times, Variety]
2.
Chris Harrison is doing his best to make sure the new Bachelorette doesn't pull a Clare
After two weeks of filming, Bachelorette Clare Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss and fled the bubble. Host Chris Harrison seems dead set on making sure that doesn't happen with the new lead, Tayshia, who met her suitors on Tuesday's episode. Harrison sounded the alarms when he realized how hard Tayshia was crushing on a contestant named Brendan. First, Harrison cut in on their alone time during a cocktail hour, then he incessantly showed up during their one-on-one date, interrupting romantic moments. A frustrated Brendan said Harrison "needs to kind of give me some space and let me do my thing." Alas, Harrison's efforts weren't enough. The episode ended with Tayshia admitting, "I feel really connected to him. I don't know, I feel like I could marry him." [Entertainment Weekly]
3.
Mads Mikkelsen might replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts
The Fantastic Beasts franchise is ready to go mads. Mads Mikkelsen is reportedly in talks to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts movie. Depp recently left the Harry Potter spinoff films at the request of Warner Bros. days after losing a libel case against a tabloid that called him a "wife beater" over his ex-wife Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations. Depp has denied her claims. The studio is evidently "racing" to secure a replacement for him, and Mikkelsen is reportedly the director's top choice. After The Crimes of Grindelwald's brutal reception among critics and audiences, though, it may take quite a bit of behind-the-scenes magic to get this series back on track. [Deadline, The Week]
4.
Emma Roberts discusses fertility struggles as first pregnant woman to grace cover of Cosmopolitan
Emma Roberts suffered from severe cramps since she was a teenager, but was only diagnosed with endometriosis in her late 20s after switching to a female doctor. She learned the disorder impacts fertility, and was "stunned." "It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong," the actress told Cosmopolitan. But after opening up to other women, she was grateful to find "a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids." When she stopped thinking about it, she got pregnant, but still didn't want to get her hopes up. "This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan," Roberts said. [Cosmopolitan]
5.
Baby Yoda freaked everyone out by eating eggs
If you've never been disturbed by Baby Yoda before, after the latest episode of The Mandalorian, you will be. The show's most recent installment featured the child eating the eggs of a "Frog Lady" trying to protect them, sparking some criticism online from fans who found the scenes surprisingly horrifying. In response, Lucasfilm's Phil Szostak explained this was the intended reaction, tweeting that Baby Yoda "eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect" while clarifying that "the Frog Lady's eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy." Perhaps that'll calm people down, though if you thought 2020 couldn't get any more bizarre, just wait until it ends with Baby Yoda getting canceled. [Entertainment Weekly, New York Post]