The daily gossip: Lil Nas X drops a Christmas song, McDreamy is back, and more

Harry Styles auditioned for The X Factor 'to find out if I could sing'

Harry Styles has made history at Vogue, becoming the magazine's first ever solo male star on the cover with the December 2020 issue. In his interview, he described auditioning for the talent-search show The X Factor, recalling: "I went to the audition to find out if I could sing or if my mum was just being nice to me." Harry's sister, Gemma, added that Styles used to only be able to sing in an assumed voice prior to his breakout on The X Factor. "He used to do quite a good sort of Elvis warble," she recalled, noting that he would only sing in his own voice in the bathroom because "he just couldn't have anyone looking at him!"