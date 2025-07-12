July 12 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons include a dystopian future, Donald Trump's fixation with Canada, and Pam Bondi falling down the Epstein conspiracy rabbit hole.

This political cartoon depicts a dystopian future. It shows a man in a bed with restraints and medical tubes. He exclaims, "world's gone completely to hell!" Around him are various disturbing elements, including a laboratory setup with a swastika symbol, detached eyeballs, scattered bones, and weapons. In the background, there’s a mushroom cloud and fires, suggesting a nuclear apocalypse. To the right, another man, bald and with a worried expression, is merely a head encased in a glass chamber. He responds, "every generation says that." A robotic cat is seen playing with a dismembered foot.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump, dressed as a colonial-era figure with a powdered wig. He stands to the right of a large, broken Canadian maple leaf. The maple leaf, which has "CANADA FRIENDSHIP" written on it, is fractured and bleeding red, with a piece broken off the stem. Trump holds an axe on which is written "51ST STATE TARIFFS." Trump is saying, "I can not tell a lie... I didn't do it!"

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

