The daily gossip: Claudia Conway is trying out for American Idol, The Crown's Emma Corrin wants to avoid Prince William and Prince Harry, and more
1.
Claudia Conway auditions for American Idol
Big news: Claudia Conway is no longer grounded! Also interesting: she's apparently auditioning for American Idol. The 16-year-old has had quite the year already, between making viral anti-Trump TikTok videos and snitching on her parents (her mother is the president's former senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway). But on Sunday, Claudia added "singing competition contestant" to her list, sharing that she was in the process of filming a confessional for American Idol, and adding: "I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that! Very, very nervous but very excited." Hopefully she's better at crooning than she is at picking out her Memorial Day outfits. [TMZ]
2.
The Crown star Emma Corrin admits she hopes to avoid meeting Prince William and Prince Harry
Emma Corrin is getting rave reviews for her performance as Princess Diana on the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, but that doesn't mean she wants to get any closer to the British royal family than she already has. In a new interview for British GQ, the 24-year-old actress admitted that she was at least "interested" in what Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, think of her portrayal of their mother. "I can't imagine," she said. "I'm not going to say it doesn't matter, because that would be ignorant. If someone made a program about my grandma, who died last year, that would be difficult for me to watch." But she confessed, "If I ever saw them at a party, I'd probably leave!" [British GQ]
3.
Chris Stapleton is now a two-time Waffle House award winner
The most delicious night in music has awarded Nashville songwriter Chris Stapleton once again. Sunday night was the third annual Waffle House Tunie Awards, which honors the top artists and songs played on Waffle House jukeboxes over the past year. Stapleton took the top award for his song, "Tennessee Whiskey," which was the #1 track of the year at the breakfast chain for the second year in a row. The evening also honored the southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd with a lifetime achievement award, and Kid Rock won the Waffle House legend award. "Thank you so much, to the Tunies, to Waffle House," Kid Rock said. "I'm covered in excitement and that's not even tongue-and-cheek … Game Over. I won." [Billboard, Waffle House Inc]
4.
Lena Dunham describes 'giving up on motherhood' in new essay
Lena Dunham has written a personal new essay for Harper's Magazine about "giving up on motherhood" following her struggles with infertility after harvesting her eggs and having an ovary removed due to chronic endometriosis. "I learned that none of my eggs were viable on Memorial Day, in the midst of a global pandemic," Dunham, now 34, revealed. In a follow-up interview with People, the Girls star said she is now rethinking "what motherhood will look like." She also described striving throughout her career to "normalize challenging topics that many women may feel like they are alone in experiencing," adding that "never has been that truer than in grappling with my infertility and the loss of my fertility, and the pain and the shame that came with it." [Harper's Magazine, People]
5.
Demi Lovato is now using her ex-fiancé as an awards show punchline
Hosting the E! People's Choice Awards isn't technically one of the stages of the breakup process, but Demi Lovato used her time on stage this Sunday to signal in no uncertain terms that she's over that whole thing with her ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich. "I am so excited to be here tonight because, honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," she said in her virtual opening monologue, adding that during the pandemic, "I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode and got engaged. … I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert." Truly, if you haven't gotten engaged, unengaged, and gone alien hunting, have you experienced 2020 at all? [Vulture]