The daily gossip: Claudia Conway is trying out for American Idol, The Crown's Emma Corrin wants to avoid Prince William and Prince Harry, and more

The Crown star Emma Corrin admits she hopes to avoid meeting Prince William and Prince Harry

Emma Corrin is getting rave reviews for her performance as Princess Diana on the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, but that doesn't mean she wants to get any closer to the British royal family than she already has. In a new interview for British GQ, the 24-year-old actress admitted that she was at least "interested" in what Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, think of her portrayal of their mother. "I can't imagine," she said. "I'm not going to say it doesn't matter, because that would be ignorant. If someone made a program about my grandma, who died last year, that would be difficult for me to watch." But she confessed, "If I ever saw them at a party, I'd probably leave!" [British GQ]