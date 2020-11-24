The daily gossip: A Taylor Swift concert film drops at midnight, BTS make Grammy history, and more

Taylor Swift heads to Disney+ for an 'intimate concert' of Folklore

Taylor Swift is headed to Disney+ for the holidays. The streaming service announced on Tuesday that an "intimate concert" of Swift's hit album Folklore will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday. The film will feature footage of the studio sessions for the pop star's surprise album, which dropped in July to critical acclaim. "Folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and I never saw each other while were collaborating and creating the album," Swift explained on Good Morning America. "But we got together at Long Pond Studios, and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it." Snuggle up in your favorite cardigan and get ready to watch here. [Good Morning America, The Week]