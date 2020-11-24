The daily gossip: A Taylor Swift concert film drops at midnight, BTS make Grammy history, and more
1.
Taylor Swift heads to Disney+ for an 'intimate concert' of Folklore
Taylor Swift is headed to Disney+ for the holidays. The streaming service announced on Tuesday that an "intimate concert" of Swift's hit album Folklore will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday. The film will feature footage of the studio sessions for the pop star's surprise album, which dropped in July to critical acclaim. "Folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and I never saw each other while were collaborating and creating the album," Swift explained on Good Morning America. "But we got together at Long Pond Studios, and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it." Snuggle up in your favorite cardigan and get ready to watch here. [Good Morning America, The Week]
2.
BTS makes Grammy history in 'final part of the whole American journey'
BTS have had their sights set on the Grammy Awards for a while. After bringing K-pop to mainstream America, their album Love Yourself: Tear was nominated for Best Recording Package in 2019 (had they won, the award would've gone to their art director). Earlier this year, all K-pop groups were snubbed. But Tuesday, BTS made history as the first K-pop group to be recognized in a major Grammy category, snagging a nomination in the "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" category for their song "Dynamite." Just ahead of the announcement, BTS member RM was quoted in Esquire, saying: "I think the Grammys are the last part, like the final part of the whole American journey." Tune in on Jan. 31 to see if BTS makes even more Grammy history. [Entertainment Tonight]
3.
Channing Tatum shaves his head after completing movies to let his character 'go free'
Channing Tatum shared on Instagram that he has a "ritual" of shaving his head after shooting a movie in order to let the character he played "go free." The revelation comes after the apparent wrap of Tatum's forthcoming movie Dog, which he described as "the hardest job in my life." In the movie (which he also co-directs), Tatum plays an army ranger, so it's unclear how much hair he actually had to shave to begin with. Tatum further explained that the ritual is "a freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I'm about to be sooooo freee!!!" Let it all go, Channing! [Instagram, Jezebel]
4.
Kaitlyn Bristowe wants to celebrate winning Dancing with the Stars by having a baby
Now that Kaitlyn Bristowe has been the lead on The Bachelorette and — as of Monday night — won Dancing with the Stars, what could possibly be next? "Oh, gosh, I don't know," Bristowe told reporters. "I joked that I was like, 'I will want to have babies. If I accomplish [this], then I'm ready for the next step.' And [dance partner Artem Chigvintsev] gave me the baby fever, and I'm not against it!" Chigvintsev had told Bristowe that becoming a dad was the "best thing that's ever happened" to him after he and Nikki Bella welcomed a son in July. You can't say Bristowe's boyfriend, Jason Tartick, wasn't warned: "If Artem and I win the mirrorball, I will poke holes in your condom," she told him last month. [Us Weekly]
5.
Martha Stewart is looking for her next thirst trap
This summer Martha Stewart got her first taste of a thirst trap, and now she wants more. Stewart admitted to People magazine that her viral poolside pic from the summer was not actually supposed to be a selfie. "I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it." After the photo garnered attention around the internet (and emulation from Chelsea Handler), Stewart learned the term "thirst trap." "Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap," she said. "I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun." [Insider]