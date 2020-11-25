The daily gossip: Meghan Markle pens a must-read op-ed, Taylor Swift confirms a major fan theory, and more

Taylor Swift confirms boyfriend Joe Alwyn helped co-write songs on Folklore

Taylor Swift confirmed a popular fan theory that the mysterious songwriter "William Bowery," credited on her songs "Exile" and "Betty," is in fact her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. "I just heard Joe singing the entire, fully-formed chorus of 'Betty' from another room. And I just was like, 'Hello,'" Swift explained in the Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Later, she heard him "just singing" Bon Iver's eventual part of the duet that would become "Exile," explaining "I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one." Swift added that the lockdown was to thank for the couple's unlikely collaboration: "It was a step that we would never have taken because why would we have ever written a song together?" she said. [Just Jared, Vulture]