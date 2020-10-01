Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share 'deep pain' after losing baby due to pregnancy complications

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have tragically lost their child due to pregnancy complications.

Teigen and Legend shared the heartbreaking news in a statement on Teigen's Instagram and Twitter pages after she was recently hospitalized due to bleeding during her pregnancy, per CNN.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the statement said. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

The couple went on to say that they had picked out the name Jack for their third child, writing, "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen had recently shared that she had been hospitalized on Sunday after bleeding for around a month and after having been on "serious bed rest" for several weeks while about halfway through her pregnancy. She and Legend on Thursday said they are "so grateful for the life we have" with their two children, Luna and Miles, and thanked those who have sent their thoughts and prayers.

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out," the statement said. "But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it." Brendan Morrow