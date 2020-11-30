The daily gossip: Obama gives Drake permission to play him in a biopic, Felicity Huffman lands comeback role, and more

Obama gives former Degrassi actor permission to play him in a biopic

Former President Barack Obama has given Drake his blessing to portray him in a future biopic. "I will say this: Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants," Obama told Complex's 360 With Speedy Morman. "I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready …" When pressed if that means that the Canadian rapper has his stamp of approval, Obama said, "Drake has, more importantly I think, my household's stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it." Still, Drake's acting chops might need a little dusting off, since it's now been 11 years (!!!) since the rapper played Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation. [Complex]