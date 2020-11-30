Felicity Huffman lands 1st role since the college admissions scandal

More than a year-and-a-half after the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman is headed back to the small screen.

The actress, who pleaded guilty in the nationwide college admissions scam last year and served 11 days in prison, has been cast in a new ABC comedy, the first role she's landed since the scandal, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline report.

Prosecutors last year said Huffman paid $15,000 to have answers on her daughter's SAT corrected, and she pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Huffman in a statement at the time said she is "ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

Since she served her sentence in October 2019, Deadline reports Huffman has been "heavily courted for TV series and pilots," and this one will feature her playing "the unlikely owner of a minor-league baseball team," inspired by the true story of Susan Savage. Huffman's most recent TV role was in Netflix's When They See Us, which debuted in May 2019.

The other most high-profile celebrity in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin, began a two-month prison sentence in October after also pleading guilty. Brendan Morrow