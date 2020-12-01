The daily gossip: Actor Elliot Page shares he's transgender, Cher helps save the world's loneliest elephant, and more

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy probably regret the writing on their ceiling

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are in the process of getting divorced, which involves selling their $13.5 million Manhattan townhouse. Like most divorces, it is sad to see a relationship come to an end: Olsen and Sarkozy — who is 20 years her senior — had been a couple for eight years and married for five. But it's all the more regretful when the house at the center of the reportedly "bitter" divorce proceedings features ceiling panels with messages that take on "a different meaning now that [the couple has] broken up," The Daily Mail reports. One panel, in French, reads, "Go away, go, go, worry, care and melancholia," while a Spanish panel says, "Those who lose today will win tomorrow." Well, that's one way to think about your pre-nup? [The Daily Mail, Tatler]