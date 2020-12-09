The daily gossip: Joe Exotic wants Kim Kardashian to put a word in with President Trump, another royal baby is on the way, and more
1.
Joe Exotic is asking Kim Kardashian to help secure him a presidential pardon
Joe Exotic, the zookeeper of Tiger King fame, penned a letter to Kim Kardashian West in November, asking her to use her connections at the White House to get him out of jail. Exotic is one year into a 22-year sentence for a conviction on two counts of murder for hire (and 17 other crimes) in a plot to kill zookeeper Carole Baskin, who Kardashian notably dressed up as this Halloween while her friend Jonathan Cheban went as Exotic. Though it's clear Kardashian is familiar with Exotic's story, the reality star and criminal justice advocate hasn't made any public comments about working to get him a pardon. However, she did show interest in the fan theory that claims Baskin herself is possibly a murderer, so maybe she is team Joe after all. [New York Post, Entertainment Tonight]
2.
Royal dad jokes about naming the Queen's latest grandchild 'Covey or Covina'
Another royal baby is on the way! Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is expecting her third child, her husband, former England rugby captain Mike Tindall, revealed on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast on Wednesday. Being both a dad and on a sports podcast, Tindall made the extremely dumb joke that the couple are considering the name "Covey or Covina," to mark the occasion of the year. "I will love it whatever, whether it's a boy or a girl, but please be a boy!" Lindall added. Though technically a royal baby, it would take a Designated Survivor situation for wee little Covey or Covina to ever sit on the throne, as they'll be 21st in the line of succession, just ahead of the queen's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones. [People]
3.
Post Malone gives everyone in his former high school a pair of custom Crocs
Post Malone is feeling the Christmas spirit — and has decided to gift every student and faculty member at his old high school a pair of his custom Crocs. The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II hit the market on Tuesday, selling out in a few hours, but the rapper secured around 2,000 pairs for students and teachers of Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Texas. The shoes sell for $60, come in black and pink, and have an "exaggerated, chunky outsole, pivotable backstraps with adjustable hook and loop closures, [and] Post Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips," Delish reports. "Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community!" tweeted the school's principle, Alex Fingers. "Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success!" [TMZ]
4.
This season on The Bachelorette, everyone's hometown is the La Quinta Resort
Bachelorette fans, we are nearing the coveted hometown dates during the most dramatic season yet (see: Clare Crawley's exit, Tayshia Adams' entrance, the global pandemic, etc.). During last night's episode, Adams' remaining suitors vied for roses to secure their spot for a hometown date. While they made it seem like they'd actually exit the bubble, they will not. For now, everyone's hometown is the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs. "The families will be coming to me," Adams revealed on Ellen. And while many might feel swindled for appearing on the typically glamorous show in a season where they are confined to Palm Springs, Adams sees the silver lining. "Sometimes it's easier to fall in love in Italy," she said. "This time, it was just us." And Palm Springs. [Vulture]
5.
Nicolas Cage to host History of Swear Words docuseries
Nicolas Cage has made an art out of losing his s--t in movies, but for his next project, he'll work on finding it. Uh, the origins of "s--t," that is — along with the roots of five other words that aren't fit to print. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Cage will host its upcoming six-episode docuseries called History of Swear Words, which will be just that: interviews with "linguists, cognitive scientists, and lexicographers who'll be able to save the f--kin' day in terms of explicating the history and cultural import of the featured swear words," The Hollywood Reporter writes. The show premieres Jan. 5, and you can watch the trailer — in which Cage dramatically defines an anatomical word that "could also be a cat" — here. [The Hollywood Reporter]