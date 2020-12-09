The daily gossip: Joe Exotic wants Kim Kardashian to put a word in with President Trump, another royal baby is on the way, and more

This season on The Bachelorette, everyone's hometown is the La Quinta Resort

Bachelorette fans, we are nearing the coveted hometown dates during the most dramatic season yet (see: Clare Crawley's exit, Tayshia Adams' entrance, the global pandemic, etc.). During last night's episode, Adams' remaining suitors vied for roses to secure their spot for a hometown date. While they made it seem like they'd actually exit the bubble, they will not. For now, everyone's hometown is the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs. "The families will be coming to me," Adams revealed on Ellen. And while many might feel swindled for appearing on the typically glamorous show in a season where they are confined to Palm Springs, Adams sees the silver lining. "Sometimes it's easier to fall in love in Italy," she said. "This time, it was just us." And Palm Springs. [Vulture]