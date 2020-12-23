The daily gossip: The Bachelorette ends with two engagements, Sex and the City might get a reboot, and more
1.
The Bachelorette season ends in 2 engaged couples
It was two for the price of one on this season of The Bachelorette. Both the original bachelorette, Clare Crawley, and the second bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, have found love. The show pivoted in more ways than one this season, trading its usual globe-trotting ways for a show confined to the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, and scrambling to find a replacement after Crawley immediately fell for Dale Moss, got engaged, and left the bubble. But it was all worth it, as last night's finale revealed Adams whittled her suitors down to Zac Clark, and left the bubble with a ring. Fans only have one rose-less week before the new season of The Bachelor premieres — bring on the drama! [Vulture]
2.
Sex and the City reboot rumored, minus, of course, Kim Cattrall
I couldn't help but wonder, is Sex and the City returning as a limited series on HBO Max? A "well-placed industry insider" revealed to Page Six that the streamer is reportedly considering a reboot that "would include all the original stars," including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon — minus only Kim Cattrall, who has insisted for years that she doesn't want to return as Samantha. Last year, Parker confirmed she was interested in "revisiting" the show, saying: "I'd like to see where all of them are. I'm curious, the world has changed even since the movie … sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time's Up … I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts." [Page Six]
3.
Kirk Cameron hosts potential super-spreader event just in time for Christmas
Former '80s heartthrob Kirk Cameron has decided the best way to celebrate Christmas is by ignoring all public health warnings and organizing super-spreader caroling events. Cameron is an evangelical Christian, and in his invitation to his Tuesday night singalong, he urged people to "let your voice be heard at this peaceful protest praising the Prince of Peace." The gathering was held in Thousand Oaks, California … next to a COVID-19 testing site. California is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases that has already left hospital intensive care units at capacity, but that hasn't deterred Cameron — who not only isn't a public health expert, but also never played one on TV — from holding his events. [ABC 7, The Week]
4.
Snoop Dogg seemingly nips back at Eminem
Snoop Dogg's Instagram has been full of sassy, cryptic posts ever since Eminem dropped his new track, "Zeus," last week. In the song, Eminem hit back at Snoop for excluding him from his list of the top 10 rappers, with lyrics that went: "Dogg, you was like a God to me/nah, not really, I had 'dog' backwards." On Insta, Snoop seemed to respond by posting: "Back in the day, if someone hated you, it meant you did something WRONG. Now a days, it means you did something RIGHT." A second message read, "People who can't communicate think everything's an argument." Woof! [Hollywood Life]
5.
B.J. Novak lands coveted role of Santa Claus
B.J. Novak has his script, but he's not sure he can pull off this role. Mindy Kaling revealed on Tory Burch's YouTube talk show that ex-boyfriend and co-star-turned-godfather of her child Novak will surprise Kaling's daughter by dressing up as a tired Santa who falls asleep on the couch. "It's so complicated why Santa was there, why he's taking a nap, but we're going to do that," Kaling said. "Will she know it's him on some level? We don't know." Even though it's convoluted, Kaling says it might become a tradition. She clarified with a laugh, "Just so you know, we're Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is, like, cultural appropriation on our part." [E! Online, YouTube]