The daily gossip: The Bachelorette ends with two engagements, Sex and the City might get a reboot, and more

B.J. Novak lands coveted role of Santa Claus

B.J. Novak has his script, but he's not sure he can pull off this role. Mindy Kaling revealed on Tory Burch's YouTube talk show that ex-boyfriend and co-star-turned-godfather of her child Novak will surprise Kaling's daughter by dressing up as a tired Santa who falls asleep on the couch. "It's so complicated why Santa was there, why he's taking a nap, but we're going to do that," Kaling said. "Will she know it's him on some level? We don't know." Even though it's convoluted, Kaling says it might become a tradition. She clarified with a laugh, "Just so you know, we're Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is, like, cultural appropriation on our part." [E! Online, YouTube]