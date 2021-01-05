The daily gossip: Tanya Roberts dies after premature death notice, Sia just keeps digging that hole, and more

Cardi B defends 'WAP' again, clarifies she is not Jojo Siwa

Cardi B is defending "WAP" yet again. The rapper was lip-syncing to her notoriously sexual track on Instagram when her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, walked into the room unexpectedly. When Cardi realized her child was near she quickly paused the music, and out came the Twitter trolls. One user lamented, "So ya daughter can't listen to it but everybody else's daughter can?" Cardi was not having it. "I'm not Jojo Siwa!" the rapper wrote, referencing the perpetually-pony-tailed Dance Moms alumna known for songs like "Kid in a Candy Store." Cardi went on to clarify, for anyone who was somehow confused, that unlike Siwa, she makes music for adults. And it's not her job to parent your child. Now you know. [Hollywood Life]