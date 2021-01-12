The daily gossip: The 'most ambitious' Netflix slate ever, Prince Harry might have a ponytail, and more

Does Prince Harry have a ponytail? A brief investigation.

Prince Harry has transformed his life — he's now a husband, a father, an ex-royal, and a SoCal resident. The next logical step is to grow a ponytail, and, according to Rob Lowe, he has done just that. The actor told James Corden on The Late Late Show that he saw Harry cruising around their Montecito neighborhood, and may have a scoop. "It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail," he said to a skeptical Corden. Lowe admitted he shouldn't be quoted on it, but when you drop a bombshell about a ponytailed-prince, we will quote you. Alas, a paparazzi snap from late last month shows the prince with his usual cropped cut, though we can't be too sure what's hiding under that baseball cap. [People]