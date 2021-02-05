The daily gossip: Christopher Plummer dies at 91, The Weeknd gears up for a solo halftime show, and more

Tom Brady is amused by the mean tweets about him, but draws the line at people threatening his dog

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Tom Brady participated in the popular "Mean Tweets" segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live! As you might expect, many people had mean and colorful things to say about the star quarterback, ranging from calling him a "butthole" to "the kind of man who doesn't know how to use a wrench." For the most part, Brady had a sense of humor about it all; he even chuckled when a shot was taken at him and wife, Gisele Bündchen. But Brady still had his line: "F--k you Tom Brady, I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks," Brady read, before looking up at the camera with straight-faced seriousness and saying, "That's f--ked up." [Us Weekly]