The daily gossip: Avril Lavigne has a new boi-friend, big news for Mank lovers, and more

Woman who claims to have had Gorilla Glue in her hair for a month finally goes to the hospital

A woman who went viral last week after swapping Gorilla Glue for hairspray finally sought medical help after spending three days crowdsourcing ideas for a solution. The woman, identified as Tessica Brown, initially posted last week that her hair has been stuck in place for a month after she resorted to using superglue in place of her normal hair product. "Look: My hair, it don't move. You hear what I'm telling you? It don't move," she said in the video. "I've washed my hair 15 times and it don't move." On Saturday, Brown at last shared that she'd gone to the hospital for help. "Please continue praying that I can get through this and keep my hair lol," she wrote in an Instagram message posted Monday. [New York Post]