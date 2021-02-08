The daily gossip: Avril Lavigne has a new boi-friend, big news for Mank lovers, and more
Avril Lavigne's name is tattooed on a Mod Sun's neck, apparently confirming their relationship
He was a rapper prone to rushing into ill-advised tattoos, she was a former fingerless glove-wearing teen rock star, can I make it any more obvious? Avril Lavigne is reportedly dating Mod Sun following the pair's collaboration on a new single, "Flames." TMZ got wind of the relationship after spotting a giant tattoo reading "Avril" on the nape of Mod Sun's neck, with the letter "A" doubling as the anarchist symbol. "The tat is 100 percent the real deal because, as our source put it, there's no way Mod would EVER get a 'temp tattoo,'" TMZ said of the rapper, who once fake-married Bella Thorne. Us Weekly likewise confirmed that the pair are "seeing each other," and also that Lavigne is now 36 — a real double-whammy of unsettling information. [TMZ, Us Weekly]
Netflix scores most Best Picture nominations for 1 studio ever at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards
Mank is having another great day on the road to the Oscars — as is Netflix. The nominations for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday, and Netflix's Mank led with 12 nods, including Best Picture. In fact, four of the movies nominated for Best Picture — Mank, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 — are Netflix movies, which Variety reports breaks the record for most Best Picture nominations ever from one studio in a single year at the Critics Choice Awards. Across film and TV, Netflix earned a whopping 72 nominations. The other nominees for Best Picture were Minari, News of the World, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Promising Young Woman, and Sound of Metal. Read the full list of Critics Choice Awards nominees here. [Variety, The Week]
Suzanne Somers gets interrupted by a home intruder during a livestream
Former Three's Company actress and Thighmaster spokeswoman Suzanne Somers knows how to squeeze, squeeze, squeeze her way out of a tricky situation. While promoting her makeup line on Facebook Live last Friday, the actress was interrupted by a home intruder. "I'm sorry, I was slightly terrified over there," the man, who is offscreen, can be heard telling Somers, explaining that "there were ghosts following me." A visibly baffled but polite Somers proceeded to tell the man, who "barely had any clothes on," to leave. Appearing on Good Morning America on Sunday, Somers said she immediately jumped into "crisis mode" when she saw the intruder and remained calm but firm — and as soon as he left, she poured herself a glass of tequila. [Good Morning America, Vulture]
The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan reunite at Super Bowl pre-game party
The Super Bowl might have been a dreadful letdown, but it gave The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan an occasion to reconcile. The former Bachelor and his fifth-place contestant ultimately dated for almost a year after the show, before splitting up in December, but were spotted together again at a pre-Super Bowl party in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday. The pair "were together the entire night," onlookers told E!, and "looked happy and were having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends." A source confirmed that while the pair are "not back together," they've "been in touch and are working on their relationship." [E! News]
Woman who claims to have had Gorilla Glue in her hair for a month finally goes to the hospital
A woman who went viral last week after swapping Gorilla Glue for hairspray finally sought medical help after spending three days crowdsourcing ideas for a solution. The woman, identified as Tessica Brown, initially posted last week that her hair has been stuck in place for a month after she resorted to using superglue in place of her normal hair product. "Look: My hair, it don't move. You hear what I'm telling you? It don't move," she said in the video. "I've washed my hair 15 times and it don't move." On Saturday, Brown at last shared that she'd gone to the hospital for help. "Please continue praying that I can get through this and keep my hair lol," she wrote in an Instagram message posted Monday. [New York Post]