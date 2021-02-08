Netflix scores most Best Picture nominations for 1 studio ever at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Mank is having another great day on the road to the Oscars — as is Netflix.

The nominations for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday, and Netflix's Mank led with 12 nods, including Best Picture. In fact, four of the movies nominated for Best Picture — Mank, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 — are Netflix movies, which Variety reports breaks the record for most Best Picture nominations ever from one studio in a single year at the Critics Choice Awards. Across film and TV, Netflix earned a whopping 72 nominations.

The other nominees for Best Picture were Minari, News of the World, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Promising Young Woman, and Sound of Metal. In addition to Mank gaining more Oscars momentum, Minari fared quite well by scoring 10 nominations, which Gold Derby described as a "coup" for the film. On the other hand, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father were among the movies that The Hollywood Reporter noted failed to get a boost, as they were left out of Best Picture.

In the acting categories, previous awards season frontrunners like Chadwick Boseman were recognized again at the Critics Choice Awards. But in addition, a few performers who were recently snubbed at the Golden Globes also earned nods, including Da 5 Bloods' Delroy Lindo, Malcolm & Marie's Zendaya, News of the World's Tom Hanks, and The Way Back's Ben Affleck. That doesn't necessarily guarantee they're back in the Oscars race, though; critics in 2020 also recognized some favorites who were ultimately snubbed at the Oscars, including Lupita Nyong'o for Us.

Still, when it comes to the Best Picture field, pundits expect quite a bit of overlap between the Critics Choice Awards' line-up and the Oscars' picks, which are set to be announced next month. Read the full list of Critics Choice Awards nominees here. Brendan Morrow