The daily gossip: Netflix is adapting Redwall, Rebecca Black declares today 'Friday,' and more
1.
Redwall gets the Netflix treatment
Pour yourself a nice, full glass of dandelion beer, because the wildly popular Redwall series is headed to Netflix. The streamer plans to make a feature film based on the first novel in the 22-book series, Redwall, while a TV show will focus separately on the story of Martin the Warrior, a mouse who escapes servitude under a stout and goes on to co-found Redwall Abbey (if you aren't familiar with the books, think Watership Down meets Lord of the Rings). Though Redwall was previously adapted by PBS, Variety reports that the Netflix deal is the first time a single company has held the rights to the entire series. Patrick McHale, the creator of Cartoon Network's Emmy-winning series Over the Garden Wall, will write the Redwall film, since author Brian Jacques died in 2011. [Variety]
2.
Rebecca Black appears to be confused about what day of the week it is
Ten years ago today, Rebecca Black released her infectiously bad viral hit "Friday," forever unseating The Cure's "Friday I'm in Love" as the preeminent end-of-the-week earworm. To celebrate the 10 year anniversary, Black released a "remixed" version of "Friday" … on Wednesday. The song features new vocals from Big Freedia, 3OH!3, and Dorian Electra, while Black's original vocals, which she recorded when she was 13, are "distorted and pitched-up to the point where they're hardly recognizable," Billboard writes. In a statement, Black admitted it was "mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want" to make a "Friday" remix, though ultimately the only thing "mildly insane" about it is that it's now totally unclear what day of the week it is. [The Verge, Billboard]
3.
Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary
Fans could soon be hitting play on a Britney Spears documentary one more time — but this one would be by Spears herself. The pop star is reportedly "emotional" after watching Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary about her from The New York Times, and she's "quietly working on her own documentary about her life — said in her own words — with a top female filmmaker," Page Six reports. Though further details weren't provided about Spears' apparent plans, Page Six quoted a source close to Spears as saying she "feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her" and that "there is light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel." [Page Six, The Week]
4.
Maya Rudolph just wants an apple
During one of Maya Rudolph's last pre-pandemic flights, someone asked her if she wanted an apple. "And I went 'Sure! I'll take one,' but she wouldn't hand it to me," Rudolph recalls. "She was like, 'No, do you want an AHHHP-puhl?'" referencing an iconic line from a Bridesmaids scene in which Rudolph's character reveals her engagement ring to friends by gripping an apple. But this flew right over Rudolph's head. The joke died (as if it wasn't DOA) when Rudolph had to be told it was not only a line from the movie, but a line that she delivered. It is unclear at this time if Rudolph ever did get that apple. [Entertainment Weekly]
5.
Jodie Foster may have introduced newly-engaged couple Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
As if reports of a potential relationship between actress Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers weren't enough to give you whiplash, the couple are reportedly ready to commit to each other forever, and Jodie Foster may have played matchmaker. Fans started to connect the dots when Rodgers thanked his "fiancée" and Jodie Foster in his NFL MVP acceptance speech. Foster and Woodley costar in the upcoming film The Mauritanian and Foster is a well-known Packers fan. So if you were wondering how Woodley and Rodgers' worlds ever collided (during a pandemic, no less), Foster may be the answer. [Hollywood Life]