The daily gossip: Netflix is adapting Redwall, Rebecca Black declares today 'Friday,' and more

Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

Fans could soon be hitting play on a Britney Spears documentary one more time — but this one would be by Spears herself. The pop star is reportedly "emotional" after watching Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary about her from The New York Times, and she's "quietly working on her own documentary about her life — said in her own words — with a top female filmmaker," Page Six reports. Though further details weren't provided about Spears' apparent plans, Page Six quoted a source close to Spears as saying she "feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her" and that "there is light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel." [Page Six, The Week]