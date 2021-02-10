Britney Spears is reportedly working on her own documentary

Could fans soon be hitting play on a Britney Spears documentary one more time — this one from Spears herself?

The pop star is "emotional" after watching Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary about her from The New York Times, and she's "quietly working on her own documentary about her life — said in her own words — with a top female filmmaker," Page Six reports.

Though further details weren't provided about Spears' apparent plans, Page Six also writes that "under her current conservatorship, she fears her father could take control of the film to paint himself in a better light."

Spears has received an outpouring of support following the release of Framing Britney Spears, which both examines her efforts to have her father removed from the conservatorship of her estate and looks back critically at the media coverage she received throughout her career. Among the stars who have expressed support for Spears in recent days include Miley Cyrus and Bette Midler. Questions over Spears' conservatorship had already led supporters to kickstart the "#FreeBritney" movement.

As she receives all of this support, Page Six quoted a source close to Spears as saying she "feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her" and that "there is light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel." She is "very grateful and humbled by the public outcry," the source added.

Spears didn't participate in Framing Britney Spears and hasn't directly addressed its release. But in an Instagram post on Tuesday sharing an old performance of hers, she wrote that "each person has their story and their take on other people's stories," adding, "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens." Brendan Morrow