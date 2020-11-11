Britney Spears loses bid to have father removed from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge has declined Britney Spears' application to remove her father, James Spears, from the conservatorship of her estate.

The pop star is looking to have her father removed as conservator, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Tuesday decided not to do so, Variety reports. Spears' attorney told the judge "she is afraid of her father" and "will not perform again” if he "is in charge of her career," according to The Associated Press.

While Penny denied the application to remove James Spears from the conservatorship, she did name a corporate fiduciary as co-conservator like Spears wanted and also made clear she would consider further petitions to remove James "down the road," The New York Times reports.

Attorneys for Spears' father reportedly said in court filings that his "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her." Brendan Morrow