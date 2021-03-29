The daily gossip: Nike distances itself from the 'Satan Shoes,' Amy Schumer wore her 'fanciest dress' to get her vaccine, and more

Nike seriously wants nothing to do with Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human blood

Nike is running away from Lil Nas X's new Satan-themed sneakers as fast as possible. The company stressed that it has nothing to do with the shoes, which are made by streetwear company MSCHF by mixing a drop of human blood in an air bubble in a Nike Air Max 97. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them," Nike said. MSCHF plans to sell 666 pairs of the "Satan Shoes" on Monday, following the release of Lil Nas X's latest music video, which depicts him going to hell. Apparently, six MSCHF employees donated the blood for the sneakers. When asked who collected the blood, one of the founders of MSCHF told the The New York Times, "Uhhhhhh yeah hahah not medical professionals we did it ourselves lol." [The New York Times, The Week]