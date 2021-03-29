The daily gossip: Nike distances itself from the 'Satan Shoes,' Amy Schumer wore her 'fanciest dress' to get her vaccine, and more
1.
Nike seriously wants nothing to do with Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human blood
Nike is running away from Lil Nas X's new Satan-themed sneakers as fast as possible. The company stressed that it has nothing to do with the shoes, which are made by streetwear company MSCHF by mixing a drop of human blood in an air bubble in a Nike Air Max 97. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them," Nike said. MSCHF plans to sell 666 pairs of the "Satan Shoes" on Monday, following the release of Lil Nas X's latest music video, which depicts him going to hell. Apparently, six MSCHF employees donated the blood for the sneakers. When asked who collected the blood, one of the founders of MSCHF told the The New York Times, "Uhhhhhh yeah hahah not medical professionals we did it ourselves lol." [The New York Times, The Week]
2.
Amy Schumer apparently ripped a hole in her 'fanciest dress' to get her vaccine
Amy Schumer took a page from Dolly Parton, and dressed to the nines to get her COVID-19 vaccine. The 39-year-old comedian wore her "fanciest dress" to her vaccination site in New York City, where she exposed her bare arm through what looked like a ripped hole in the gold dress' long sleeve. "I just wanted to maybe entertain some of the workers here," Schumer said, explaining that "I know that some people are scared of getting the vaccine but I don't care what's in there. I'm like, 'Shoot it in my p---y.'" [Page Six, Instagram]
3.
Megan Rapinoe: Transgender athletes are not a threat to women's sports
Transgender athletes are not a threat to women's sports, U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe wrote in an op-ed published Sunday by The Washington Post. Rapinoe's piece was in response to a slew of proposed legislation in various states that would prevent transgender girls from competing in girls' and women's sports at the youth and collegiate level, which she called "some of the most intense political assaults on LGBTQ people in recent years." She added: "These bills are attempting to solve a problem that doesn't exist. Transgender kids want the opportunity to play sports for the same reason other kids do: to be a part of a team where they feel like they belong." Read her whole op-ed here. [The Washington Post, The Week]
4.
The forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will have some familiar faces
Star Wars fans whose only hope is a new Disney+ series will rejoice to learn that Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to begin shooting in April. Ewan McGregor will return as the Jedi Master in the series, which is set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, when Kenobi's apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned into the iconic mouth breather Darth Vader. Other actors returning to the universe far, far away include Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who played Luke Skywalker's adoptive parents in 2002's Attack of the Clones, as well as Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin/Darth Vader in the later installments of the prequel trilogy. Deborah Chow, who directed several episodes of The Mandalorian's first season, will serve as the showrunner. [Star Wars, Vanity Fair]
5.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went on a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently couple friends with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The quartet attended UFC 260 in Las Vegas over the weekend, where they watched Francis Ngannou defeat Stipe Miocic from a shared VIP box. Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, who've been friends for a decade, also reportedly performed blink-182's "All the Small Things" together at The Cosmopolitan's bar. Kardashian and Barker announced that they were dating in February, while Megan Fox split with her husband of 10 years and promptly started dating Machine Gun Kelly, her "achingly beautiful boy," last spring. [E! News, HuffPost]