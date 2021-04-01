The daily gossip: The Knives Out sequels cost Netflix a pretty penny, Jen Shah's court arraignment gets postponed, and more

So many people called into Jen Shah's court arraignment that it had to be postponed

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah was unable to participate in her own court arraignment on Wednesday because so many people attempted to call into the virtual hearing. Shah was arrested earlier this week on charges of wire-fraud conspiracy and money-laundering conspiracy for her alleged role in a "wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims," many of whom were "over age 55." Shah's assistant, Stuart Smith, was also arrested and charged. Though Shah, 47, was supposed to appear before the judge, technical issues snarled up the conference call line, causing the hearing to be postponed. Prior to the delay, the judge had to repeatedly ask people to mute their lines, since some callers could be heard chattering "I'm on for the Housewives trial" and querying, "Do you watch Bravo?" [CNN, Vulture]