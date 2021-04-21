The daily gossip: This year's Oscar goody bag is wild, Dave Bautista insists he's playing Bane, and more

Chrissy Teigen talked about the unedited Khloé Kardashian photo in therapy

Chrissy Teigen, like many people, is frustrated with the Khloé Kardashian unedited photo saga. The model told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live she has conflicting feelings, but acknowledged there can be two truths — that someone can be proud of a photo but also not want it in the public eye. "I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like," she said. Teigen said works through her body image issues every day, and is "willing to go through this bulls--t to show off my body in any way I can for other people to feel better about theirs." [BuzzFeed News]