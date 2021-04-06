The daily gossip: Pete Davidson moves out of his mom's basement, Kim Kardashian is reportedly rich, and more
1.
Pete Davidson officially moves out of his mother's basement
The day we never thought we'd see has arrived: Pete Davidson has "fully" moved out of his mother's Staten Island basement. But the King of Staten Island era is not coming to an end — his new bachelor pad is a condo on Staten Island, not too far from his mom's house. Perhaps the driving force for the Saturday Night Live star to finally flee the nest is his rumored romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. She's been to the castle with the Duke, and, though Davidson is a self-proclaimed king, Dynevor probably doesn't want to go to someone's mom's basement. The things we do for love. [Vulture]
2.
Kim Kardashian confirmed to have a lot of money
If the house-sized refrigerator, 14 Friesian horses, and ability to "humbly" rent a private island in the middle of a pandemic didn't tip you off, Kim Kardashian has a lot of money. So much money, in fact, that she made this year's Forbes list of People With a Lot of Money (which Forbes prefers to call its "World's Billionaire List"). It is Kim's first time appearing on the list — alongside 492 other newcomers — since her stake in KKW Beauty and her shapewear company Skims tipped her from being "absurdly wealthy" and into the category of "profanely wealthy." Meanwhile, another person with a reputation for being talentless but very, very rich tumbled nearly 300 spots on Forbes' list, and is now merely the 1,299th richest person in the world. [CNN, Forbes]
3.
Will.i.am is selling a $299 mask with built-in noise canceling headphones, LED lights
Have you ever found yourself wearing your cloth face mask and wishing it were both a lot more expensive and also canceled out sound? Thankfully, Black Eyed Peas founder Will.i.am has stepped up to meet this urgent demand, joining forces with N95 mask manufacturer Honeywell to create a "fashion statement" face covering that includes built-in noise cancellation headphones. The "Xupermask" will certainly, uh, turn heads anyway. "I wish it wasn't the case," Will.i.am explained to Axios of getting into the mask game in the 13th month of the pandemic, "but masks will be here for a while." The Xupermask will go on sale starting Thursday for $299 ... or about the price of 84 regular N95 masks. Deadmau5 and Daft Punk are going to be so mad they didn't think of this first. [Axios]
4.
Thandiwe Newton reclaims her name after it's been misspelled her entire career
Thandiwe Newton is her name. Her mother, a Zimbabwean princess, named her Thandiwe, meaning "beloved" in Zulu. The 'w' first disappeared from her name in Catholic school, where she was "made to feel like an in-house missionary project," forming a more anglicized "Thandie," writes Diana Evans in a cover story for British Vogue. In Newton's first film, the 'w' was "carelessly missed" in her credit; she was credited the same way in subsequent roles, but no more. Newton is now grateful "to not be complicit in the objectification of Black people as 'others'." Her Vogue photo shoot involved clothes that reflected her European and African heritage, and the magazine cover reads "Thandiwe Newton." "That's my name. It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine," Newton said. [British Vogue]
5.
Kardashian team scrambles to remove photo of Khloé looking like a normal human being
Typically when there is a photo scandal involving a member of the Kardashian family, it has something to do with a photoshop fail. The latest hullabaloo, however, is over the exact opposite: a photo of Khloé Kardashian got out that wasn't edited enough. The "private" picture of the 36-year-old mother accidentally made it online when it was "posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian's KKW Brands, told Page Six. The Kardashian team is now scrambling to wipe the picture from the internet. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down," Romulus explained. Unfortunately, the Kardashians have apparently not heard of the Streisand effect. [Page Six, The Daily Mail]