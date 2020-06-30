The daily gossip: June 30, 2020

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pause wedding planning due to pandemic

Happily ever after is temporarily on hold for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, who revealed on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! that they've hit pause on planning their wedding. "No plans as of right now," Hyland said, adding: "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out … and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible." The Modern Family actress and former Bachelorette contestant, who have been engaged since last July, are being especially cautious because of Hyland's medical history. "I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized," she's said. [Just Jared, People]