The daily gossip: June 30, 2020
1.
Stars pay tribute to comedy giant Carl Reiner
Comedy legend Carl Reiner died Monday at the age of 98. George Clooney, who worked with Reiner on the Ocean's Eleven movies, paid tribute, saying Reiner "made every room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder." Steve Martin added: "Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life." Bette Midler said her friend had "gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, garrulous gang." Said William Shatner, "From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for The Dick Van Dyke Show, Carl was a master at his craft … it was a pleasure to have known him." [Variety, The Week]
2.
North West's pet horse is, of course, extremely extra
Every kid goes through a phase where they badger their parents to get them a pony, but not every kid has Kim Kardashian West for a mom. This week, Kim posted photos from North's 7th birthday on the family farm in Wyoming, and revealed in her Instagram Stories that her daughter has no mere pony, but a Friesian horse. "We have 14 gorgeous black Freesians [sic] on the ranch," Kim added. According to the Horse Is Love blog, "It's not easy to come by Friesian horses. Within the equine community, they are 'fairytale' or 'dream' horses, which reveals a great deal about how much they cost (from $3,000 to $50,000 and higher)." You can see Kim's photos, and one of the 14 Friesians, here. [Entertainment Tonight, Horse Is Love]
3.
The ex-husband of RHONJ's Dina Manzo allegedly hired a 'crime family' member to assault her boyfriend in 2015
The ex-husband of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo was arrested on Tuesday and stands accused of paying an alleged member of the Lucchese crime family to "assault the Bravo star's current husband in exchange for a lavish wedding reception" back in 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey. Dina's ex, Thomas Manzo, supposedly promised John Perna, the alleged member of the crime family, "a discounted reception at The Brownstone restaurant in Paterson, New Jersey, which Thomas owns," if the crime was carried out, Us Weekly reports. The assault supposedly took place in July 2015, after Perna allegedly followed Dina's then-boyfriend David Cantin into a local strip mall. Dina and Manzo split in 2012, and Dina married Cantin in 2017. [Justice.gov, Us Weekly]
4.
Brad Pitt visits Angelina Jolie's house for some reason
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie heard that everyone is texting their exes during quarantine and they didn't want to miss out? That's as good an explanation as any for why Pitt reportedly spent two hours at Jolie's house, which The Daily Mail claims is the first time he's visited her compound since they split back in 2016. Hollywood Life observes that "it would be highly unusual for the two to meet face to face without lawyers," but that Pitt and Jolie's twins, Knox and Vivienne, have their 12th birthday in two weeks and "maybe some party planning was in store." Pitt arrived and departed on his motorcycle, though, making it "highly unlikely" (er, impossible) that he was just dropping off the kids. [Hollywood Life, The Daily Mail]
5.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pause wedding planning due to pandemic
Happily ever after is temporarily on hold for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, who revealed on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! that they've hit pause on planning their wedding. "No plans as of right now," Hyland said, adding: "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out … and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible." The Modern Family actress and former Bachelorette contestant, who have been engaged since last July, are being especially cautious because of Hyland's medical history. "I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized," she's said. [Just Jared, People]