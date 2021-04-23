The daily gossip: Megan Thee Stallion is recharging for another Hot Girl Summer, Caitlyn Jenner is officially running for governor, and more

Is Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles' about Adam Driver?

It's been 20 years since Vanessa Carlton made her way downtown, walking fast. But who exactly was she willing to walk a thousand miles for? "The song is about a crush I had on a Juilliard student," Carlton told Entertainment Tonight. "I can't say the person's name because they are a famous actor." This revelation obviously piqued the public's interest, but her gender-neutral language and lyrics make for a broad pool: famous actors who graduated from Julliard include Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, the list goes on. But whomever it is doesn't even know the song is about them. While we may never find out what would happen if Carlton could fall into the sky, at least we have an iconic song and a Terry Crews scene to remember it by. [Entertainment Tonight]