The daily gossip: Megan Thee Stallion is recharging for another Hot Girl Summer, Caitlyn Jenner is officially running for governor, and more
Megan Thee Stallion is recharging ahead of 'Hot Girl Summer part 2'
The solstice doesn't decide when it's summer — Megan Thee Stallion does. The rapper is currently "recharging" in preparation for "Hot Girl Summer part two." Three futuristic posts on her Instagram showed the rapper attached to ventilation machines while floating in a tube behind a computer screen that reads "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, [Meg] has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next." In the meantime, her management will take over her socials, and fans have been instructed to "lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain." As for Megan, she'll "be back when it's time." [E Online, Instagram]
Is Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles' about Adam Driver?
It's been 20 years since Vanessa Carlton made her way downtown, walking fast. But who exactly was she willing to walk a thousand miles for? "The song is about a crush I had on a Juilliard student," Carlton told Entertainment Tonight. "I can't say the person's name because they are a famous actor." This revelation obviously piqued the public's interest, but her gender-neutral language and lyrics make for a broad pool: famous actors who graduated from Julliard include Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, the list goes on. But whomever it is doesn't even know the song is about them. While we may never find out what would happen if Carlton could fall into the sky, at least we have an iconic song and a Terry Crews scene to remember it by. [Entertainment Tonight]
Selena Gomez is, once again, blonde
Selena Gomez has big plans to "reunite the world" — but she may have just fanned the flames of the age-old Blonde vs. Brunette conflict. The famously dark-haired superstar unveiled a new hairdo on Friday, debuting platinum blonde tresses on Instagram. On her makeup brand Rare Beauty's account, Gomez wrote: "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now." Fans of Gomez, who previously went blonde in 2017, rejoiced over the transformation, with many delighting in the return of "Blondelena." The earth-shattering transformation was revealed not long after HBO Max announced "Selena + Chef" will return for a third season, so hopefully this means we'll get to see "Blondelena" use a blender. [People]
Russell Crowe declares 'I shall be Zeus' in Thor: Love and Thunder
Russell Crowe apparently hasn't taken a blood oath swearing him to absolute secrecy like the rest of the Marvel cast, as he just casually dropped some juicy Thor information. The actor revealed in a radio appearance that he's playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder, offhandedly mentioning as the interview ended, "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus." We already knew he'd be popping up in the next Thor outing, but there hadn't been confirmation on his exact role. Crowe also noted he was getting ready for his "last day of Zeus-ing about." Wait, is it too late to make that the name of the movie? [Entertainment Weekly, Collider]
Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California
It's official: she's running. Caitlyn Jenner announced on Friday she has filed paperwork for a California gubernatorial bid, seeking to become the first (but perhaps not last) Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to run a U.S. state. Jenner, a Republican, hopes to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election, and she described herself as a "proven winner" who will end Newsom's "disastrous time as governor." Might she be able to follow in Arnold Schwarzenegger's footsteps? That remains to be seen, but Newsom can rest easy knowing it's not as if we've ever seen a Republican reality TV star with no political experience unexpectedly win such a major race. Right? [Axios, The Week]