The daily gossip: All the juiciest gossip from Oscar night!

Daniel Kaluuya thanked his parents for having sex during his Oscar speech

You never know what you're going to say when you get up on stage in front of the world during the most exciting moment of your life. Case in point: Judas and the Black Messiah actor Daniel Kaluuya, who thanked his parents for having sex after winning Best Supporting Actor. Things started out normally enough, with Kaluuya shouting out his mom: "You gave me everything," he said. "You gave me your factory settings." But Kaluuya kept going: "It's incredible," he gushed. "Like, it's incredible, my mom and my dad, they had sex. It's amazing, man. I'm here." At the news conference afterwards, Kaluuya seemed to realize what had happened. "It just kind of came out of my mouth," he confessed. "My mom is probably going to text me some stuff." [Los Angeles Times]