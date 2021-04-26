The daily gossip: All the juiciest gossip from Oscar night!
1.
Daniel Kaluuya thanked his parents for having sex during his Oscar speech
You never know what you're going to say when you get up on stage in front of the world during the most exciting moment of your life. Case in point: Judas and the Black Messiah actor Daniel Kaluuya, who thanked his parents for having sex after winning Best Supporting Actor. Things started out normally enough, with Kaluuya shouting out his mom: "You gave me everything," he said. "You gave me your factory settings." But Kaluuya kept going: "It's incredible," he gushed. "Like, it's incredible, my mom and my dad, they had sex. It's amazing, man. I'm here." At the news conference afterwards, Kaluuya seemed to realize what had happened. "It just kind of came out of my mouth," he confessed. "My mom is probably going to text me some stuff." [Los Angeles Times]
2.
No, Yuh-Jung Youn did not 'smell' Brad Pitt
Minari actress Yuh-Jung Youn stole the show on Sunday night when she won Best Supporting Actress — and fan-girled over Brad Pitt. The actor, who both presented Youn's award and also produced Minari, wasn't exempt from some teasing, though: "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally! Nice to meet you," Youn said. "Where were you when we were filming in Tulsa?" Later backstage, the 73-year-old actress said she was impressed that Pitt had clearly practiced her name so as to not mispronounce it. "I've been watching him — when was his first movie? ... He was a movie star for me," she gushed. But even she has her limits: when asked later what Pitt smelled like, Youn said: "I did not smell him. I'm not a dog." [Ruben Nepales, Entertainment Tonight]
3.
Emerald Fennell dressed as 'your pottery teacher' for the Academy Awards
Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell reportedly likes to create characters behind each of her red carpet looks, and of course the Oscars were no different. And while Fennell turned heads in her pink and green maternity Gucci, she was amusingly right on point with her description of her latest look to E! "Tonight I am Susan, your pottery teacher who has a business proposition for you that is absolutely not a pyramid scheme," Fennell quipped. "Susan" went on to win Best Original Screenplay later in the night. [Lainey Gossip]
4.
Riz Ahmed adorably fixed his wife's hair on the red carpet
You've heard of Instagram husbands, but what about red carpet husbands? A perfect example: Riz Ahmed, the Sound of Metal star who ensured that his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza, didn't have a hair out of place at her first awards show on Sunday night. In addition to looking at each other all night in that gooey, adorable, newlywed way, Ahmed even stopped his wife on the Oscars' carpet and held up a finger to tell photographers to "wait," all so he could quickly fix her hair. "I'm the official groomer," he joked to the onlookers. Seriously, can those two possibly get any sweeter? [Popsugar]
5.
Andra Day wore platform Uggs to the Oscars afterparty
After dressing "inspirational and aspirational" for the Academy Awards ceremony, Best Actress nominee Andra Day was probably very ready to kick off her high-heel strappy sandals. Following her head-turning gold Vera Wang look at the ceremony itself (that reportedly required an actual welder to put together), Day changed into a silver Vera Wang number for the afterparty at the Spring Palace LA in Beverly Hills. She notably left off her heels, though, switching into a comfy pair of fluffy Ugg platform slippers. Best of all: the dressed-down glam look sorta worked! [Just Jared, Hello Giggles]