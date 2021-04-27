The daily gossip: Even the SNL cast don't want Elon Musk on SNL, Lorde blesses new onion rings with a '4 out of 5' rating, and more

Netflix denies rumors that nobody wants to play Prince Andrew on The Crown

Netflix insists that it is definitely not "struggling to find an actor to play unpopular Prince Andrew" on The Crown, no matter what the British tabloid The Sun might say. The rumor apparently stems from the fact that Prince Andrew is "one of the most unpopular members of the royal family," since the son of Queen Elizabeth stepped back from public duties in 2019 after coming under fire for his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, according to a "casting source" who spoke to The Sun, "wannabe stars aren't exactly queuing up to play him." Netflix says this is just The Sun being the typical Sun: "There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown," the streamer said. [Deadline, The Week]