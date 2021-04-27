The daily gossip: Even the SNL cast don't want Elon Musk on SNL, Lorde blesses new onion rings with a '4 out of 5' rating, and more
1.
Literally no one wants Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live
Did Lorne Michaels finally run out of celebrity hosts? Does he want to colonize Mars? Everyone is looking for an explanation behind the unexplainable: Elon "a bunch of people will probably die" Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8. The announcement sparked a meme, with Twitter users attempting to come up with a worse choice. Even SNL cast members are baffled. After Musk tweeted: "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live is," Bowen Yang responded "What the f--- does that even mean?" Meanwhile, Aidy Bryant shared a Bernie Sanders tweet about the moral obscenity of billionaires and Andrew Dismukes wrote on Instagram, "Only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E Oteri." Oh, and Miley Cyrus is the musical guest, to add to the chaos. [Cosmopolitan]
2.
Lorde is rating onion rings again
Big news for the onion ring world: New Zealand singer Lorde has updated her foodstagram account, @onionringsworldwide, for the first time in 2021. "Yoosh lads back with another ring post …" she wrote in her latest review, adding: "these were from the Hotel Ponsonby establishment, we're talking PICKLED onion rings which is a first for this reviewer." Lorde said that while she vibed with the concept, "I think if you're gonna go there, go there, and let acidity rather than sweetness dominate." True enough. But according to Lorde, the rings had "absolutely sensational batter, perhaps the best I've tried," so she gave it a "4/5 overall ringsperience." Not everything can be a Tennessee tempura onion ring, after all. [Vulture]
3.
Lizzo and Chris Evans are still DMing
A week after Lizzo drunkenly DM'd Chris Evans, the conversation is still flowing, with lots of exclamation points and emojis. The singer has been documenting the exchange on TikTok, which started with Lizzo shooting her shot and Evans following her back on Instagram. Lizzo proposed marriage to Evans on Twitter in 2019, so she is obviously serious about the relationship. She expressed excitement that he knows of her existence, and Captain America said, "Of course I do! I'm a fan! Keep up the great work!! xxx." But Lizzo sneakily covered up the rest of the messages, which may have been about doing shots that Evans said he'd buy. Here's hoping for Chrizzo 2021. [BuzzFeed News]
4.
Caitlyn Jenner's gubernatorial run apparently isn't going over so well with the kids
The Kardashian-Jenner family are not exactly renowned for their good judgment and collective decision making, which is why it's a little frightening that they all reportedly agree on one thing: that Caitlyn Jenner should not be running for governor of California. According to a source who spoke with TMZ, Jenner's sons Brody, Brandon, and Burt "don't feel [like Caitlyn Jenner is] qualified for the position and they strongly believe she shouldn't be mounting a campaign." Supposedly the brothers even tried to talk Caitlyn out of the idea. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has already clashed with Jenner over prison reform, and Kendall and Kylie reportedly won't be stumping for Caitlyn either (or, presumably, shilling for her with Instagram pics of 818 Tequila in Caitlyn for California cocktail glasses). [TMZ]
5.
Netflix denies rumors that nobody wants to play Prince Andrew on The Crown
Netflix insists that it is definitely not "struggling to find an actor to play unpopular Prince Andrew" on The Crown, no matter what the British tabloid The Sun might say. The rumor apparently stems from the fact that Prince Andrew is "one of the most unpopular members of the royal family," since the son of Queen Elizabeth stepped back from public duties in 2019 after coming under fire for his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, according to a "casting source" who spoke to The Sun, "wannabe stars aren't exactly queuing up to play him." Netflix says this is just The Sun being the typical Sun: "There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown," the streamer said. [Deadline, The Week]