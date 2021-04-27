Netflix denies rumors that nobody wants to play Prince Andrew on The Crown

A recent rumor suggested finding someone to play Prince Andrew on The Crown has been a royal headache — but Netflix is shooting it down.
The British tabloid The Sun claimed the hit Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth II is "struggling to find an actor to play unpopular Prince Andrew," who stepped back from public duties in 2019 after coming under fire for his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. An Epstein accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has also alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, which Andrew denies.
"Prince Andrew is one of the most unpopular members of the royal family and wannabe stars aren't exactly queing up to play him," a casting source claimed to The Sun. "It's not the sexiest role and is unlikely to set a Hollywood career alight."
The report also cited the fact that producers had "resorted to advertising the role on" Spotlight, "a job website for out-of-work actors." But a representative for the show told Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter there's been no such difficulty finding someone for the part.
"There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight," the spokesperson said.
Prince Andrew appeared in the fourth season of The Crown and was played by Tom Byrne, the Reporter notes, although season 5 will see the show recast key roles including the queen herself. The next season is expected to pick up in the 1990s — though if the show ever does go all the way up to 2019, an episode featuring Andrew's disastrous Epstein interview would be quite a doozy. Brendan Morrow
Ride share drivers won't be losing their jobs to self-driving cars anytime soon. Lyft is selling its autonomous vehicle (AV) division to Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet for $550 million, The Verge reported Monday. Experts say the move doesn't reflect Lyft giving up on self-driving vehicles entirely, but instead illustrates the company's hopes of profiting off other automakers' efforts.
The deal brings Lyft's expensive progress toward deploying its own self-driving fleet to a halt. It follows in the footsteps of rival company Uber, which last year sold its AV project to startup Aurora. The reason ride sharing apps are turning away from autonomous vehicles? First, safety challenges: a self-driving Uber car killed a pedestrian in 2018, and experts have acknowledged developing the safety technology has been more time consuming than expected. Second, money: Lyft would likely struggle to afford its planned AV armada, reports Reuters. Most notably, AV technology is not where companies thought it would be today. "Despite some technical successes, autonomous vehicles remain very far away from any kind of mass adoption," writes The Verge. Lyft previously projected that the majority of its trips would be in self-driving cars by 2021.
The Drive calls the Lyft-Toyota deal "shrewd," noting Lyft will focus on partnerships in which the automakers develop AV technology, rather than taking on that costly burden itself. And later, Lyft could reap the rewards.
"The big promises of automating drivers was never going to happen; it was always about stringing investors along with the next big plan," tweeted Paris Marx, host of the podcast Tech Won't Save Us. For now, ride sharing will continue to rely on human drivers — until technology catches up, they will remain crucial for services like driving during peak hours, through poor weather conditions, and in hard-to-navigate locations. Jessica Beebe
During an appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said, quite pointedly, that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 "get to return to a more normal lifestyle." If you're not vaccinated, he added, you're both "a danger" to others and "in danger" from the virus yourself, so "get vaccinated."
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on what to expect from new CDC mask guidance today:
“You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still a danger. You’re still in danger, as well.” pic.twitter.com/hO2LK1sGjO
Becerra said "the message is quite clear," but some critics felt that hasn't been the case in recent weeks, with public health officials remaining concerned about new variants or whether vaccinated people can still spread the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of course, has already issued guidance allowing vaccinated people to travel and gather indoors and unmasked with each other, but the federal government as still been accused of underselling the vaccines, prompting calls for its messaging to more directly tout — as Becerra put it — a "normal lifestyle" as a reward for getting the shots, so it's possible things are trending in that direction. Tim O'Donnell
The United States' allies seem quite pleased to have President Biden in the White House, or perhaps they're just relieved his predecessor is gone. Either way, the U.S.'s popularity has improved significantly in several countries since Biden's inauguration, a Morning Consultsurvey released Tuesday found.
The most dramatic swing took place in Germany. Back on Jan. 20, only 24 percent of Germans viewed the U.S. favorably. Two months later, that number is up to 46 percent. Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom all saw double digit jumps, as well, while Mexico registered an 8 percent increase. In fact, among the 14 nations surveyed, only China reported a notable downward trend, though it's possible that would have happened regardless of who was in the Oval Office at this point, considering the state of affairs between Washington and Beijing.
Biden has made a point of telling other countries "America is back" after the Trump era, which saw the country take on more of a lone wolf role, so to speak, so it's likely the administration would be happy to hear about the approval numbers. "People in many nations around the world are, I think, hopeful" for "a return to a more collaborative, pro-democracy approach to international affairs," the University of Kansas' Dr. David Farber told Morning Consult.
The Morning Consultsurveys were conducted between Jan. 11-20 and April 16-25 among at least 1,100 adults in each country. The margins of error range between 1 and 3 percentage points. Read the full results at Morning Consult.Tim O'Donnell
Glenn Close may have lost Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, but she still managed to win the night.
The Hillbilly Elegy star delivered one of the most memorable moments of Sunday's Academy Awards after hilariously dancing to "Da Butt" while showing off a surprising amount of knowledge about the song. She instantly went viral for it, and on Instagram, Close explained how this all came together, noting the larger bit was pre-planned — while revealing her dance apparently wasn't.
During the bit, Lil Rel Howery went around the room to quiz Oscar nominees on whether certain songs won Academy Awards, and when he got to Close, she was questioned about "Da Butt" from the soundtrack of Spike Lee's School Daze. Unexpectedly, not only did Close identify the song, she seemed to have an encyclopedic knowledge of it. As you might imagine, this portion of the segment was planned.
"I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about 'Da Butt' and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say," Close wrote on Instagram, referring to her table mates Chris Terrio, Daniel Kaluuya, and Darrell Britt-Gibson.
But in an almost instantly iconic Oscars moment, Close proceeded to get up and dance to "Da Butt" as well, and that glorious part of the bit, according to Close, actually wasn't planned.
"I had googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance ... you can actually see me think of the video," Close wrote. "That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault."
So there you have it. Can we finally get Close that long-awaited Oscar now? Brendan Morrow
President Biden is set to sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors, the White House has announced.
Biden's order will require that federal contractors be paid a minimum of $15 an hour, an increase from $10.95 an hour, officials said. The order will set a deadline of Jan. 30, 2022 for agencies to incorporate this wage into new contract solicitations, according to the White House, as well as a deadline of March 30, 2022, to implement it into new contracts.
The White House also said the executive order will ensure that "tipped employees working on federal contracts will earn the same minimum wage as other employees on federal contracts," eliminating the "tipped minimum wage" for these federal contractors by 2024. This will affect "hundreds of thousands" of federal contractors, the White House said, although a senior administration official noted to NBC the exact number who will benefit is not "static" because "federal contracts are not static, and it will take time to phase it in into new contracts." Former President Barack Obama previously signed an executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors in 2014.
"As a result of raising the minimum wage, the federal government's work will be done better and faster," the White House said. "At the same time, the executive order ensures that hundreds of thousands of workers no longer have to work full time and still live in poverty."
This comes after an effort by Democrats to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour came to a halt in the Senate, CNN notes. The Senate parliamentarian in February ruled that Democrats could not include a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour in their COVID-19 relief package under budget reconciliation rules. The White House at the time said that Biden was "disappointed in this outcome," but "respects the parliamentarian's decision." Brendan Morrow
Then, on Monday night, "Carlson made a comment that was beyond the pale even for him, and especially strange for a self-styled anti-nanny state libertarian," Politico notes. It's hard to know if his rant about people who wear masks outdoors — and urging viewers to call the cops on parents whose kids are wearing masks outside — "was serious or not." Obviously, siccing child protective services on parents who are merely following CDC guidelines is a bad idea, Politico says. "And we're pretty sure Carlson knows that, even if some of his viewers might not, which makes his appeal to snitch on mask wearers even worse."
On the other hand, Carlson's laugh is getting pretty theatrically hysterical, as The Daily Show captured.
So is Carlson actually losing it or just losing it in a performative manner? "His Trump-like way of distancing himself from the content of his monologues is to always keep you guessing as to whether he's just putting you on," Politico says. So the only thing to do is speculate. Peter Weber
"Last night was the 93rd annual Academy Awards," and "I guess most people thought the show was a little sluggish and at times uncomfortable," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "It was as if the whole ceremony had just gotten its second Pfizer shot."
"The ceremony was watched by a record-low 9.9 million people," Fallon said. "That's like taking everyone who watched Mank and adding 9.8 million." There were some firsts in the awards, though, and "there was also a really funny moment during Daniel Kaluuya's acceptance speech," where he thanked his parents for having sex, he said. "His mom was like, 'This is so embarrassing,' and he was like, 'Relax, no one saw it.'"
The Late Show reimagined past winners also thanking their parents for having sex.
"The ratings for the Oscars plummeted from 23 million last year to less than 10 million this year," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "How can something so woke put so many people to sleep?" Still, "it was an historic evening," he said. "You know, before last night, an Oscar had never been given to a still photo of Anthony Hopkins before." Guillermo, on the red carpet before the Oscars, got Kaluuya to promise to thank him in his acceptance speech, and maybe Kaluuya should have taken him up on the offer.
"Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director, Yuh-Jung Youn was the first Korean actor to win an award, and Daniel Kaluuya, my friend, became the first person to get an Oscar and a beatdown from his mama on the same night," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Forget saying 'My parents had sex,' just to say 'sex' in front of African parents will be instantly rewarded by an ass-whooping of monumental proportions." Still, "I think this is the future of award shows," he said. "Forget agents and managers and the crowd, I want to see parents. Yeah, I want to see Brad Pitt's dad holding up his embarrassing baby photos in the bathtub. ... I want to see The Rock's mom heckling him from the crowd. 'He looks tough now, but he wet the bed until he was 19!'"