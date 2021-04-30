The daily gossip: Police arrest the woman who 'returned' Lady Gaga's stolen dogs, Victoria Beckham hates the present Justin Bieber gave her, and more

Elliot Page opens up to Oprah about his transition in emotional interview

Oprah is back with another must-watch interview — this time, with Elliot Page. In his first on-camera interview since he announced his transition, Page described how the promotion for Juno had been a particularly "intense time" for him, because "it felt so impossible to communicate with people about how unwell I was. There is so much excitement, the film unexpectedly became a big hit, I became quite known." Page recently had top surgery, and he wiped away "tears of joy" as he told Oprah that now, "getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist, and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'there I am' and I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked." Watch the full interview at Apple TV+ here. [Apple TV+, USA Today]