The daily gossip: Kim Kardashian asked to please return an ancient Roman statue, a first look at the Game of Thrones sequel, and more

Sean Combs has changed his name again

Just call him the Artist Formerly Known As Sean John Combs. The 51-year-old rapper — who's previously changed his name to Puffy, then to Puff Daddy, then to P. Diddy, then to Diddy, and then back to P. Diddy — confirmed this week that he's once again changed his name, having formally taken the middle name "Love" in place of "John." "IT'S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA," S.L.C. wrote, sharing a picture of his Florida driver's license on social media despite that probably not being an advisable move. Mr. Combs has previously teased changing his name — "I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, okay?" he said in 2017 — but he'd also dismissed those past comments as "only playing." [People, CNN]