John Mulaney sells out his 1st shows since checking out of rehab

John Mulaney is headed back on stage.

The comedian has scheduled his first stand-up shows since recently spending two months in rehab, tickets for which have already sold out, Variety reports. The shows, called "John Mulaney: From Scratch," are set for City Winery in New York City beginning on May 10, with audiences required to either be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 to attend.

Mulaney in December received an outpouring of support after Page Six reported that he checked into rehab to receive treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction. The former Saturday Night Live writer has been open about his struggles with sobriety, speaking about it in interviews and at times during his stand-up.

In late February, Page Six reported that Mulaney checked out of rehab, with a source at the time saying, "John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he's in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work."

Over two months later, though, Mulaney is set to do so, and while all the shows are sold out at the moment, Variety notes there's a waitlist that fans can add their names to. What could be a better way to spend a post-vaccination night out than welcoming back everyone's favorite tall child? Brendan Morrow