The daily gossip: Martha Stewart issues a peacock correction, a Flamin' Hot Cheetos controversy is brewing, and more

No one really wanted to see Addison Rae make out with Tanner Buchanan

Fans were not having Addison Rae's surprise kiss with her He's All That co-star Tanner Buchanan at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night. The pair appeared on stage together to present the Best Kiss award to Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes — which they did by sharing an extended smooch of their own. Rae and Buchanan were "definitely just out here promoting the film with this PDA moment, no need to panic," Cosmopolitan reassured, but that didn't stop Addison's name from "trending for hours." The average reaction went something like "no one wanted to see that" and "delete this." Most unhappy of all, though, seemed to be Rae's ex-boyfriend, Bryce Hall, who tweeted without context: "sucks, but moving on." [Cosmopolitan, Seventeen]